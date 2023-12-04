Virginia Delegate Elizabeth Guzman seeks Spanberger's seat

Virginia Delegate Elizabeth Guzman is the tenth candidate to throw her name into the contest for the 7th Congressional District.

Guzman announced her intention to run for Congress via press release on Thursday, the same day she filed her statement of candidacy with the Federal Elections Commission. She currently serves as Delegate for the 31st district but will be out of office once the 2024 legislative session begins due to redistricting.

Guzman was redistricted into the same area as another incumbent Democrat, with new legislative maps in play for the November 2023 elections, and instead of running against that incumbent, she ran for state senate in District 29 and lost by 50 votes to Jeremy McPike.

As a Delegate, Guzman advocated for paid sick leave, a living wage for workers, collective bargaining rights, the establishment of a new mental health crisis center, and a ban on assault weapons. She has also supported in-state tuition for children of military families and expedited licensure for military spouse nurses.

"I stand unwavering in my commitment to Democratic and progressive principles, advocating for the overlooked and underserved,” she said in a statement. “In Congress, I will persist in the fight for those facing challenges, understanding that a helping hand paves the way for individuals to grasp the American dream.

Is the 7th Congressional District flippable?

Nine other competitors have filed statements of candidacy with the FEC. That number includes five Republican candidates and one Independent, along with three Democrats who filed within days of Rep. Abigail Spanberger's (D-Va.) announcement that she will not seek re-election. Spanberger, a prominent moderate Democratic, plans to run for Governor in 2025.

Spanberger, elected in 2018, was the first Democrat to represent Virginia’s 7th Congressional District since 1971.

The 7th Congressional District map, redrawn in time to be implemented ahead of the 2022 contest, now includes Republican strongholds such as rural King George, Culpeper, Orange and Greene counties, along with two urban Democratic strongholds – Alexandria and Fredericksburg, which overwhelmingly went to Spanberger in 2022. Despite the shift, she beat her Republican contender, Yesli Vega, by a 4% margin in 2022, her largest margin of victory since winning the 2018 General Election.

Regardless of Vega's defeat, the Virginia GOP is hopeful in their effort to flip the battleground district with the incumbent Democrat out of the running.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Virginia Del. Guzman to run for Spanberger's 7th Congressional seat