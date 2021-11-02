Virginia delegate up for reelection drove with woman removing campaign signs, cops say

A Virginia lawmaker up for reelection was pulled over after his passenger was reportedly seen removing campaign signs on the night before election day, officials said.

Del. Chris Hurst, the Democratic incumbent running for reelection to the Virginia House of Delegates’ 12th District, was stopped by officers with the Radford Police Department around 10 p.m. on Nov. 1, Radford City Sheriff Mark Armentrout told local outlet WFXR News.

Prior to the traffic stop, a sheriff’s deputy saw a woman tampering with and removing campaign signs within the precinct and notified the police department, Armentrout told McClatchy News.

Armentrout said the woman was a passenger in the car Hurst was driving.

Hurst was pulled over and given a notification that his license had been suspended, according to Armentrout. He was not given a ticket. McClatchy News reached out to the Radford Police Department for more information on the traffic stop but has not received a response.

Hurst told officials he was not aware his license was suspended, according to WSLS.

His campaign has not addressed the incident on social media or responded to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

Hurst, who has held his seat since 2018, is running against Republican Jason Ballard in the Nov. 2 general election.

Ballard’s campaign commented on the incident on Facebook.

“This isn’t how your representative should act,” it said. “Vote today for new leadership in the House of Delegates!”

Virginia’s 12th district is in the western part of the state and includes Montgomery, Giles and Pulaski counties and Radford City. It has a population of roughly 80,492 as of the 2010 census count, according to Ballotpedia.