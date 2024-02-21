Virginia Dems push legislation to re-join voter roll system, despite looming veto from Gov

Virginia lawmakers are poised to pass legislation that would return the Commonwealth to the voter roll maintenance system it left less than a year ago.

A bill in the State Senate, and its companion in the House of Delegates, would require Virginia’s Commissioner of Elections to re-enter the Electronic Registration Information Center, or ERIC. Both bills have been passed on party line votes in their respective chambers.

Virginia left ERIC, a system used by nearly half of the United States to maintain their voter rolls, in 2023 along with a handful of other Republican-led states.

Sen. Schuyler T. VanValkenburg, D - Henrico, chief patron of the Senate bill, anticipates his legislation to re-enter ERIC will be voted on by the House floor this week.

“We never should have left,” he said in an interview. “This bill is to try to remedy a mistake.”

VanValkenburg, a member of the Senate Priviledges and Elections Committee, pointed to the Virginia Department of Election’s 2022 voter list maintenance report which explicitly states high praise for the system.

“The data quality from the ERIC program is significantly better than other interstate exchange programs and any program that ELECT could operate in-house with existing resources,” the report read.

Governor Youngkin will review any legislation that comes to his desk, spokesperson Christian Martinez said. Since leaving ERIC, the Department of Elections receives data from the Virginia state police, the DMV, the Virginia department of health, federal and state, courts, and the Social Security administration, he said.

“Hope springs eternal, I would love for him to recognize they made a mistake and to sign it but I think we have an uphill battle,” VanValkenburg said.

A move driven by conspiracy theory

“I think it’s especially disappointing when you really take into account the reasons for why [Virginia left ERIC], which is tied to Donald Trump and the Big Lie,” VanValkenburg said. “MAGA is a hell of a drug.”

The Virginia Department of Elections pulled its membership from ERIC in May. Virginia had been a founding member of the system in 2012 under Republican Gov. Bob McDonnell. Martinez said Virginia, under the Youngkin Administration, left ERIC after attempting to reform the system's bylaws.

Susan Beals, the Department of Elections Commissioner, cited concerns regarding stewardship, maintenance, privacy and confidentiality of voter information as well as “controversy surrounding the historical sharing of data with outside organizations leveraged for political purposes.” Those reasons parroted a disinformation campaign that prompted the departure of a handful of Republican led states from ERIC.

That disinformation campaign was launched in January 2022 by Gateway Pundit, a right-wing conspiracy website, that published an article with incorrect information about ERIC’s security and its purpose in maintaining accurate records. The article also claimed that the organization was funded by billionaire George Soros, according to a report from American Oversight, a nonprofit that focuses on government accountability.

Beals also cited “increasing and uncertain costs resulting from the exit of roughly 20% of members,” incomplete participation of states that border Virginia, and momentum around the “creation of viable alternatives” among other reasons as to why the Commonwealth bowed out.

Post-ERIC efforts to maintain rolls

Once Virginia left ERIC, Youngkin’s administration opted to sign individual agreements with a handful of neighboring states which, the Institute for Responsive Government said, uses less reliable data sources to keep the voter rolls current.

Several other bills are making their way through the General Assembly that are aimed at tightening Virginia’s roll maintenance, should the Governor veto the legislation, VanValkenburg said.

“If we’re not going to re-enter ERIC, we should at least make sure Virginia’s legal code ensures that the data we are using, now that we’re not in ERIC, is the right data,” he said.

Some of the bills, he said, have gained bipartisan support.

Virginia withdrew from ERIC just months before 3,400 voters were erroneously removed from rolls ahead of the 2023 election. Del. Mark Sickles, D - Franconia, chief patron of the House bill, told USA Today in January that he did not believe there is a direct correlation between the withdrawal from ERIC and the mistaken removal of those voters.

VanValkenburg shared a different perspective, however.

“I think it makes sense to question if that’s the case,” he said. “We intentionally left a program that we know makes our list maintenance more up-to-date and more reflective of our voting pool. It’s a logical conclusion to draw that that helped play a role in those 3,000 and some-odd people being incorrectly dropped."

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: General Assembly Democrats push legislation to re-enter ERIC