Virginia deputy fired over 'disturbing' posts on social media site Parler

The Associated Press

MANASSAS, Va. — A sheriff’s deputy in Virginia has been fired after authorities said that “disturbing comments” were posted by his account on a conservative social media website.

The Washington Post reports that the Prince William County sheriff’s office announced the firing on Saturday.

The former deputy said that he didn’t make the comments and that his account was hacked.

Prince William Sheriff Glendell Hill said he promptly launched an internal investigation after becoming aware of the comments on Christmas morning.

The comments had advocated violence, including against U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts for allowing the dismissal of a case seeking to overturn presidential election results.

“I find them very despicable, and that’s why I took the action that I took,” Hill told The Washington Post. “I certainly don’t approve of that, and, of course, it’s against our policy.”

The deputy, Aaron Hoffman, told the newspaper that he did not post those comments. He said the account he opened on the website Parler was hacked.

“I did not make those posts,” Hoffman said. “I’m trying to figure out who did.”

Hoffman was employed by the county sheriff’s office for 15 years. He said he closed the Parler account after he noticed suspicious activity on his email.

He disavowed the messages attributed to him and said he plans to consult with attorneys about his firing.

Latest Stories

  • Trump news - live: Biden says transition has hit ‘roadblocks’, as president urged to act on $2k relief checks

    Follow our live blog for all the latest from the White House and beyond

  • Nashville bomber claimed to have cancer and began giving away his possessions shortly before attack

    The man responsible for the bomb attack which ripped through Nashville on Christmas Day had told acquaintances he had cancer and began giving away his possessions shortly before the attack, according to reports. Police on Sunday night named Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, as the man responsible for the bomb. Warner was killed in the blast and identified after police used DNA found on the scene to confirm his identity. It was matched with samples found on the motorhome which exploded injuring three people and damaging dozens of businesses. The vehicle was also registered to Warner. Warner, an unmarried IT specialist, had announced his retirement three weeks before the attack, his colleagues told the New York Times. The 63-year-old had also told an ex-girlfriend that he had cancer and given her his car, according to the newspaper. Records show that Warner had also signed away his home the day before Thanksgiving on November 26.

  • Republicans sue Mike Pence in 'desperate' last-ditch effort to overturn election

    Several Republicans, including Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas), have resorted to suing Vice President Mike Pence as part of a "desperate" last-ditch effort to overturn the results of November's presidential election, The Hill reports. The goal of the lawsuit is to get a federal judge to rule that Pence has the exclusive authority to choose electors when he oversees the Electoral College vote certification on Jan. 6.> ⚖️NEW: VP Pence has been sued by Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tex.), Kelli Ward and other GOP mbrs in a far-fetched bid to overturn Biden's win> > Plaintiffs ask Judge Jeremy Kernodle, a Trump-appt'd fed judge in Texas, to find that Pence is authorized to pick pro-Trump electors on Jan. 6 pic.twitter.com/BumNwLm5ss> > — John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) December 28, 2020Despite President-elect Joe Biden's victory in battleground states like Arizona and Georgia, Republican electors held their own votes earlier this month in a move to disrupt the official process as Trump and his allies continue to make unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud. The lawsuit urges Pence to recognize the Republican electoral votes rather than the actual Democratic votes.The chances of this lawsuit being successful appear to be negligible. University of California, Irvine, law professor Rick Hasen said flatly "this won't work," while Georgia State University law professor Anthony Michael Kreis called it "insane." And even if the the plaintiffs do win, Pence — who has not recognized Biden's win, but has generally been quiet about election conspiracy theories — would still have to actually go through with picking pro-Trump electors, a task likely easier said than done. Read the full complaint here.More stories from theweek.com Congress is 'laughing' at Trump's 'bizarre, embarrassing' COVID-19 relief capitulation, Politico suggests 2021 might just be incredible Schumer reportedly abandons fundraising efforts in Georgia's Senate runoffs

  • Trials begin for 10 charged with fleeing from Hong Kong

    Trials for 10 people accused of attempting to flee Hong Kong by speedboat during a government crackdown on dissent began in China on Monday, a court official said. A spokesperson for the Yantian District People’s Court in Shenzhen, just across the border from Hong Kong, said the trials began Monday afternoon as scheduled. The spokesperson declined to give her name, as is usual among Chinese court officials.

  • Army Suspends Former 1st Special Forces Group CO after Arrest on Domestic Violence Charges

    Army Col. Owen G. Ray is being held in the Pierce County Jail in Tacoma, according to the Pierce County Jail's website.

  • Officials knew about sexual abuse at Lowell prison —and did nothing. System must have independent oversight | Opinion

    A horrifying new report by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) reveals that, for more than a decade, Florida’s political leaders and the state Department of Corrections (FDC) have ignored the sexual abuse by staff, including rape, of incarcerated women at the Lowell Correctional Institution.

  • Bangladesh set to move second batch of Rohingya refugees to remote island: officials

    Bangladesh is set to move a second batch of Rohingya refugees from neighbouring Myanmar to the remote island of Bhasan Char in the Bay of Bengal this month, officials said on Sunday, despite calls by rights groups not to carry out further relocations. Around 1,000 Rohingya refugees, members of a Muslim minority who have fled Myanmar, will be moved to the island in the next few days after Bangladesh relocated more than 1,600 early this month, two officials with the direct knowledge of the matter said.

  • Schumer reportedly abandons fundraising efforts in Georgia's Senate runoffs

    Democrats still have a chance to retake the Senate -- but the body's leadership has reportedly all but given up.Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are challenging Georgia GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in races that will determine the outlook of the Senate. But as Ossoff and Warnock scramble to match Republicans' fundraising efforts, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has stopped meeting with donors altogether, a source tells NBC News.Over the past two months, Ossoff and Warnock have each brought in more than $100 million, largely via grassroots donations. Their fundraising totals beat out the Republicans' efforts during the same periods, but outside Republican groups are winning in terms of big-dollar TV ad spending, NBC News reports. This leaves the GOP with plenty of resources to engage in direct voter contact and encourage new or unlikely voters to turn out on their behalf on Jan. 5 -- something Warnock and Ossoff's campaign managers called "essential" in a campaign memo obtained by NBC News. "To win this election in 8 days, we need to continue our historic efforts to turn out every single voter -- but we won't be able to do that if our fundraising revenue continues to fall," the managers wrote.Outside Democratic donors did spend big during the 2020 election cycle in an effort to overturn the Republicans' Senate majority. But after Democrats failed to decisively do so, Schumer has reportedly stopped asking for more support. Despite the fact that President-elect Joe Biden flipped the state for the first time in decades, Schumer is "pessimistic" about Ossoff and Warnock's chances and is no longer meeting with donors to avoid ruining relationships for years to come, the source tells NBC News. But as Ossoff and Warnock's campaigns see it, donations focused on boosting turnout have never been more important. Read more at NBC News. Update 2:30 p.m. ET: A spokesperson for Schumer said NBC News' reporting is "absolutely not true." The representative, Justin Goodman, added that "Schumer has diligently made calls and fundraised for both Georgia candidates and is optimistic about their chances in January."More stories from theweek.com Republicans sue Mike Pence in 'desperate' last-ditch effort to overturn election Congress is 'laughing' at Trump's 'bizarre, embarrassing' COVID-19 relief capitulation, Politico suggests 2021 might just be incredible

  • Top associate of Russia's Navalny released from detention

    A top associate of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was released from detention Sunday and said she was charged with trespassing after entering the apartment building of an alleged security operative who inadvertently revealed details of Navalny’s supposed poisoning with a Soviet-era nerve agent. Lyubov Sobol, a key figure in Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, was detained for 48 hours on Friday after a day of interrogation. The move followed Sobol’s attempt on Monday to enter the Moscow apartment of the alleged operative, whom Navalny had previously duped into revealing details of his alleged poisoning.

  • Saudi women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul sentenced to five and a half years in prison

    A prominent Saudi Arabian activist who campaigned for the right to drive was sentenced to nearly six years in jail today, despite international criticism of her trial and claims she had been tortured. Loujain al-Hathloul, 31, was arrested with a dozen other women’s rights campaigners in 2018, even as the Gulf kingdom lifted the ban on women driving and pledged to relax patriarchal male guardianship laws. A judge in a Saudi terrorism court in Riyadh on Monday sentenced her to five years and eight months on charges related to her activism, including seeking to change the Saudi political system conspiring with foreign governments and harming national security. The judge insisted that she had confessed to the allegations and rejected Ms Hathloul’s claims that she was tortured with water-boarding, electric shocks and had been threatened with rape after her arrest. She spent eight months in solitary confinement last year and in October went on hunger strike in protest at her treatment. However, the court suspended two years and 10 months of her sentence, which Ms Hathloul’s sister Lina said could see her released early next year, due to time already spent behind bars.

  • FBI investigating whether man linked to Nashville bombing was paranoid about 5G networks

    Steve Fridrich said he was asked by FBI agents whether Anthony Warner ever mentioned being concerned about 5G networks

  • Swiss hand over remaining $150 million to U.S. from massive Ponzi scheme

    Switzerland will return $150 million from blocked Swiss bank accounts by the end of the year to the United States to be given to victims of convicted Ponzi scheme con artist Robert Allen Stanford, the Federal Ministry of Justice said on Monday. Stanford, a former Texas financier known primarily by his middle name, was convicted of fraud by a Houston jury in 2012 in what prosecutors called a $7.2 billion fraud that lasted two decades and which was eclipsed in size only by the Ponzi scheme run by Bernie Madoff. Stanford, now serving a 110-year prison term, had stashed millions from his Antigua-based Stanford International Bank at the Swiss arm of French bank Societe Generale, which he tapped regularly to fund a fleet of private jets and a 100-foot yacht, according to U.S. District Court filings from 2012.

  • Pakistani girls forcibly converted to Islam

    Some 1,000 girls from religious minorities in Pakistan are forced to convert to Islam each year, according to reporting by the AP.

  • Congress signals it will mostly ignore Trump's post-signing demands on $2.3 trillion spending package

    President Trump abruptly reversed course Sunday night and signed a $2.3 trillion package to provide economic relief during the COVID-19 pandemic and fund the federal government though September. Republican lawmakers had spent the weekend publicly and privately urging Trump to reconsider his implicit veto threat, issued after the legislation had passed Congress early last week.Specifically, Trump called for the $600 COVID-19 payments suggested by his negotiator, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, to be increased to $2,000, and for cuts in foreign aid from the $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill. Trump "wants to be remembered for advocating for big checks, but the danger is he'll be remembered for chaos and misery and erratic behavior if he allows this to expire," Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) said on Fox News Sunday.Trump, spending the holidays at his resort and golf club in southern Florida, did not entirely give up on his demands. "In a statement he issued after signing the law, Trump released a long list of false claims and grievances," The Washington Post reports. "He said he would be sending a 'redlined' version of the bill back to Congress 'insisting that those funds be removed from the bill.'"Trump also said Congress agreed to vote on upping the stimulus checks to $2,000 — something the House already planned to do Monday and the Senate is unlikely to consider — and start work soon on ending legal protection for tech companies and examine his claims of voter fraud. One person who interacted with Trump in Palm Beach in recent days told the Post that the president had discussed neither the unemployment benefits he allowed to lapse or the looming government shutdown, but instead "has been far more focused on his failed effort to reverse the election result, lashing out at Republicans in Congress and members of his own administration for not joining him in the fight.""The current Congress ends in six days," Politico notes, and Trump leaves office in three weeks. House Democrats and Senate Republicans immediately suggested or stated that Congress will ignore Trump's demands.Trump said he will hold up the foreign aid funds, passed at levels he had already approved in his budget and in many instances requested, using the Impoundment Control Act of 1974, The Wall Street Journal reports. But he can only freeze the funds for 45 days, at which point President-elect Joe Biden will be in the White House.More stories from theweek.com Republicans sue Mike Pence in 'desperate' last-ditch effort to overturn election Congress is 'laughing' at Trump's 'bizarre, embarrassing' COVID-19 relief capitulation, Politico suggests 2021 might just be incredible

  • Militants attack checkpoint in Pakistan, killing at least 7

    At least seven Pakistani security men were killed when a group of militants attacked a paramilitary checkpoint early Sunday in a province rocked for years by an insurgency, a statement from Pakistan's army said. Officials say gunmen attacked the Frontier Corps post in the district of Harnai in Baluchistan province. Senior police officer Shawli Tareen gave a slightly higher death toll than the army, saying that during the exchange of gunfire early Sunday morning, six paramilitary troops and two private guards were killed.

  • Her Father Had a Theory About Her Killing. Then Came the Arrest.

    NEW YORK -- When Ola Salem's body was discovered in a park on Staten Island in October 2019, her friends and relatives were left grasping for an explanation.Salem, 25, was known as a dedicated advocate at the domestic violence shelter for Muslim women and children where she volunteered, and suspicion in local media focused on her husband, with whom the police said she had a tumultuous relationship.Her father offered another theory: Kabary Salem told The New York Times that his daughter had shared stories of being followed by someone on the highway.Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York TimesBut authorities now say that tip was a lie intended to misdirect investigators, and it was Kabary Salem who killed his daughter, dragged her body into Bloomingdale Park and covered it with branches.Kabary Salem, 52, appeared virtually in court last week to face a seven-count indictment, with charges including murder, strangulation and concealment of a human corpse. He pleaded not guilty, court records show. A lawyer for Kabary Salem could not be reached for comment last week.Officials said that despite Kabary Salem's statements to reporters, he had been considered a suspect in his daughter's death."Throughout the course of this tragic case, we had never lost hope that the alleged killer would be arrested and charged," Michael E. McMahon, the Staten Island district attorney, said in a statement. "We will continue to work tirelessly to hold this defendant accountable."The charges followed a yearlong investigation into a killing that perplexed many of those who knew Ola Salem. Her friends said that they were rattled by the news of her father's arrest.On Oct. 23, 2019, Ola Salem had been in Pennsylvania with her father, a former professional boxer who had competed at the Olympics, officials said.Later that evening or early the next day, Kabary Salem strangled his daughter, according to the indictment. Officials said he then drove to Staten Island, dragged her body to Bloomingdale Park in the Prince's Bay neighborhood and covered her with branches and leaves. Afterward, they said, he traveled back to Pennsylvania and later fled the country.Key to the investigation was the discovery this year that Kabary Salem had rented a car from Avis on Oct. 22, a law enforcement official familiar with the case said.Previously, Kabary Salem had told investigators that he had driven his daughter home to New York in their family car. Investigators also found his daughter's phone in the family car, the official said, and Kabary Salem told them she had forgotten it when he dropped her off.In reality, the official said, detectives discovered that Kabary Salem used the rental car to travel extensively on Staten Island, including a brief stop in the park near where his daughter's body was found. He was arrested in Kuwait in December with the assistance of the State Department and Interpol and quarantined before being extradited back to New York.Prosecutors did not provide a potential motive for the killing. But relationships between Ola Salem and close relatives appeared to have been fraught for some time.At the time of her death, Ola Salem's family had an active order of protection against her, according to the law enforcement official, who was not authorized to discuss the case publicly.Kabary Salem, who had also worked as a driver, was a boxer on Egypt's Olympic team in 1992 and 1996. He was known as "The Egyptian Magician" and held a mixed reputation among fans and other fighters, gaining notoriety in 1999 when an opponent whom he had repeatedly head-butted during a match lost consciousness and died after brain surgery. He retired from the sport six years later.On a now-defunct Instagram account, Kabary Salem posted a picture of himself and his daughter in March with the caption, "I miss you and love you rip my love." After Ola Salem's death, Kabary Salem was quoted in a New York Times story saying that his daughter "always said somebody would follow her" when she was driving and that he hoped to receive clarity."I want to know what happened to her, what is the reason for that -- but no one tells me -- I am just waiting," he said at the time.He is set to appear back in court on Feb. 5.Members of Ola Salem's family declined to comment further when reached Wednesday, saying they were still processing the news.As a teenager, Ola Salem, who grew up in Coney Island, was an active member of the Muslim American Society Youth Center in South Brooklyn. Friends said she enjoyed boxing like her father, led religious discussions at Kingsborough Community College on weekends and was known for her caring spirit and protective disposition at the Asiyah Women's Center, a domestic violence shelter where she volunteered for night shifts.Dania Darwish, the co-founder of the shelter and friend for more than a decade, said her stomach turns when she encounters reminders of Ola Salem's death. She added that she hopes "justice is served."Darwish recalled the last days of Ramadan, when she and Ola Salem would dance and sing, exchange laughs and envision their lives in the future. As she was opening the shelter in Brooklyn, Darwish said she reached out to Ola Salem for help, knowing that her friend had a "way of making people feel safe" and comfortable."People would be so traumatized coming to us, and she just had this relaxed spirit and calming presence," Darwish said. "She just made people immediately laugh at something even though they were having the worst days of their lives."Ola Salem was known to be outspoken. When she was 17, she made headlines after a visit to Playland Park, an amusement park in Rye, New York, on a youth trip to mark the end of Ramadan. When Ola Salem was told by employees she could not join her younger sister on a ride because of her hijab, she asked to speak with management.The issue escalated, and a small melee broke out. "I said, 'It's not my headgear. It's my religion,'" Ola Salem told the Times.For Darwish, the killing of her friend -- who fiercely defended other women -- remains a devastating loss."There are women who were experiencing domestic violence and left situations where they could've gotten murdered. She was the reason they felt safe enough to leave," she said. "I wish our community did more to protect her in the way she protected them."This article originally appeared in The New York Times.(C) 2020 The New York Times Company

  • 15 of the Most Popular Products Purchased by Clever Readers in 2020

    Unsurprisingly, you invested in sleeping, cleaning, and organizingOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Fighters Launched from Carrier Give Cover to US Troops Withdrawing from Somalia

    F/A-18 Super Hornets aboard the Nimitz have been providing air support as U.S. troops withdraw from Somalia.

  • Russia gives Kremlin critic Navalny an ultimatum: Return immediately or face jail

    Russia's prison service on Monday gave Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny a last minute ultimatum: Fly back from Germany at once and report at a Moscow office early on Tuesday morning, or be jailed if you return after that deadline. Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's leading critics, was airlifted to Germany for treatment in August after collapsing on a plane in what Germany and other Western nations say was an attempt to murder him with a Novichok nerve agent.

  • Congress is 'laughing' at Trump's 'bizarre, embarrassing' COVID-19 relief capitulation, Politico suggests

    President Trump complained for nearly a week about a "disgraceful" $2.3 trillion COVID-19 relief and 2021 spending package Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin helped negotiate, "only to sign it and get nothing in return?" Politico's Playbook editors Jake Sherman and Anna Palmer marveled Monday morning. "Trump got taken to the cleaners."After this "bizarre, embarrassing episode," all Trump proved is that "he had no discernible strategy and no hand to play," Palmer and Sherman write. "He folded, and got nothing besides a few days of attention and chaos. ... Zip. Zero. Zilch." Trump issued a statement insisting he got promises out of Congress, they note, but "he'll never get the spending rescissions he's asking for — like, zero chance" — and his support for a vote on $2,000 stimulus checks will only "split the Republican Party on the way out the door.""This is probably the most fitting coda to Trump's presidency, and a neat encapsulation of his relationship with Congress," Palmer and Sherman argue. "He never cared to understand the place and was disengaged from its work. They'll be laughing — er, scratching their heads — at your genius about this one for a while, Mr. President."Palmer also noted the terrible optics of Trump sitting on relief checks, unemployment benefits, and rental aid from his golf resort in Palm Beach, while Vice President Mike Pence is on a skiing vacation in Vail, Colorado, and Mnuchin took a private jet down to his vacation home in a Mexican resort near Cabo.> I get it's the holidays ... but Trump being in Mar-a-Lago, Pence being in Vail & Mnuchin being in Mexico is such a dramatic split screen from the pain and suffering that so many Americans are feeling right now when it comes to just being able to afford food and housing.> > — Anna Palmer (@apalmerdc) December 28, 2020Maybe there's something fitting about that, too.More stories from theweek.com Republicans sue Mike Pence in 'desperate' last-ditch effort to overturn election 2021 might just be incredible Schumer reportedly abandons fundraising efforts in Georgia's Senate runoffs