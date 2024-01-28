Virginia DHCD hosting workshop for Virginia Enterprise Zone Program in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR)– The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) is hosting an in-depth, in-person ‘How to Qualify’ workshop for the Virginia Enterprise Zone program in Danville on Tuesday, Jan. 30 at noon.

The Virginia Enterprise Zone (VEZ) program is a partnership between the state and local governments that encourages job creation and private investment. VEZ has designated enterprise zones throughout the state and provides these two grants to qualified investors and job creators located in these zones.

The workshop will be held at the Danville Fire Station on Lynn Street and will provide detailed instructions on the qualification process for Real Property Investment Grants and Job Creation Grants. Workshops will also cover CPA Agreed Procedures.

Attendance to this workshop is open to the public and free of charge.

For more information on this workshop or the VEZ program, visit this link.

