Virginia elementary students receive medical treatment for ingesting fentanyl-laced gummy bears

Authorities and officials on Tuesday said several students at Amherst, Va.'s Central Elementary School required medical attention after ingesting gummy bears laced with fentanyl. Image courtesy of Google Maps/Website

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Seven Virginia elementary school students ingested fentanyl-laced gummy bears, resulting in five of the children requiring medical attention, authorities and officials said.

The incident happened Tuesday at Amherst's Central Elementary School.

Amherst County Public Schools said in a statement that five students required medical attention after seven children experienced "an allergic reaction" to something they had eaten.

Two of the students were transported for medical treatment by local EMS while three others were driven by their parents.

The school district said a bag containing the items eaten was tested by the Amherst County Sheriff's Office and the results indicted the presence of fentanyl. A student had brought the bag from home to school, it said.

The sheriff's office confirmed in a separate statement that the food ingested was gummy bears that had tested positive for the lethal narcotic.

"The Amherst County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating this incident," it said, with the school district adding separately that they are cooperating with authorities.

"The families of the students have been notified of the results," it said.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid used to treat severe pain and is between 50 and100 times more potent than morphine.