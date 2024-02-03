Virginia family asks for help looking for ‘critically missing’ son

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — A Virginia family is asking for help looking for their 22-year-old son, who went missing on Jan. 24.

Darius Appiah was last seen on around 2:50 p.m. on Mine Road in Fredericksburg. According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, he may have been wearing a blue shirt with blue jeans and brown hiking boots.

The critically missing adult alert, shared by Virginia State Police, said Appiah was 5’11” and 170 lbs with brown eyes and black hair.

His parents, Eunice and Maxwell Appiah, said the it has been awful.

“I’m like, ‘lord, please let him come home,'” Eunice Appiah said. “I don’t want to think that you sent an angel for some period of time. Darius has to come back.”

“He has so many good plans for his life, and so he has to come and finish,” she continued.

The family has been searching for their son since he went missing. They tell DC News Now that hours after he did not return home from his work shift, and did not answer his cell phone, they contacted police. They said that behavior was out of the ordinary.

They then learned through his laptop, which was still at home, that he had ordered food on Doordash on Mine Road in Fredericksburg, and picked it up just minutes after work. They say they believe that was the last place he was seen.

They said days later, his car was found at Alum Spring Park.

Since the car was found, the family has arranged search parties at the park. They are hosting another one on Saturday, Feb. 3, in the morning.

“He’s a very generous, very giving person,” Maxwell Appiah said. “He doesn’t mind taking off his shirt to give it to somebody who needs [it].”

The Appiahs are asking for help. They hope to hire a private investigator and raise reward money. They also hope that state and federal officials get involved in the search. They said part of the challenge is that Darius’ job is in Spotsylvania County, he lives in Stafford County, and the park is in Fredericksburg.

“We’re going to go out into the community and just share flyers, bring awareness, let people know what’s going on, see if any stores have cameras,” Eunice Appiah said.

VSP said his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call (540) 658-4400 or 911.

