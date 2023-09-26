Virginia’s Glenn Youngkin Signals Interest in Offices Beyond Governor

(Bloomberg) -- Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signaled interest in running for other elected offices — a move that will fuel speculation about a future Senate or presidential bid.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“There might be others,” Youngkin said Tuesday at an Economic Club of Washington event, in response to a question from Carlyle Group Inc. founder David Rubenstein about whether he plans to run again for public office.

Youngkin, a former Carlyle co-chief executive officer who won the Virginia governor’s mansion in 2021, dodged several follow-up questions during the interview with Rubenstein about whether he intends to run for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

Party insiders and donors have speculated Youngkin could be a late entrant to the GOP presidential primary field. Interest in the Virginia Republican has increased as other candidates, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, have so far failed to mount a significant challenge to former President Donald Trump. Trump holds a commanding 43-point lead in the polls, according to the RealClearPolitics average.

A run for the Senate would give Republicans the chance to flip what has been a reliably Democratic seat for years, helping the GOP gain a majority in the closely split chamber. Virginia Senator Tim Kaine is running for re-election in 2024. Mark Warner, the state’s other senator, is up again in 2026.

Youngkin’s surprise 2021 victory garnered national attention. He pulled off a win that hinged on his ability to attract Trump voters while keeping the former president himself at arm’s length. Virginia’s laws prohibit governors from serving consecutive terms, making Youngkin ineligible to run for re-election in 2025.

For now, Youngkin said he is focused on the job he currently has. Part of that work includes negotiating with the National Football League’s Washington Commanders to move their games to Virginia from Maryland.

Dan Snyder sold the Commanders to a group of investors including Apollo Global Management Inc. co-founder Josh Harris, re-igniting conversations about the team moving from its current stadium, FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. The Virginia legislature approved $250,000 earlier this month to study incentives to bring professional sports teams to the state.

“I have frequently reminded everyone that Virginia will be the best place to live and work and raise a family,” Youngkin said. “I also think it’s a great place to have a professional football team.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.