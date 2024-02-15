Virginia GOP post attacking Democratic House Speaker Don Scott leads to rebuke from top Republicans

RICHMOND — The Republican Party of Virginia took a nasty swipe at House Speaker Don Scott on Thursday, a move that drew rebuke from top Republican officials including the governor and House minority leader.

The Virginia GOP’s official account on X made a post Thursday that mentioned the time Scott served in federal prison for a drug conviction and questioned his support for legislation that would “cut breaks for drug dealers.”

The post was later deleted, but not before creating an uproar.

Scott was convicted in 1994 on federal drug charges. He served seven years in prison.

The Portsmouth Democrat, who made history this year becoming the first Black speaker in the chamber’s history, has never shied away from discussing his past. His first speech from the House floor focused on grace and redemption.

“There are those that will tell you that you should be defined by your mistakes,” he said. “I am here to tell you, do not believe them.”

After Scott was released, he went on to work as an attorney before joining the House of Delegates in 2020. He also donated a kidney to his neighbor in 2021.

House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Woodstock, took to social media Thursday and slammed the RPV’s remarks.

“This kind of garbage comment has no place in our discourse,” he wrote. “Speaker Don Scott’s personal story of redemption is something to behold and admire. He and I have disagreed on policy and process and will continue to do so, but he has earned respect and he certainly has mine.”

Gov. Glenn Youngkin also denounced the post, calling it “unforgiveable.”

“Today, I’ve personally expressed to Speaker Scott my deep respect for him and his life journey, this kind of personal attack has no place in Virginia or anywhere,” Youngkin wrote on social media.

Rich Anderson, the party’s chairman, indicated amid the fallout that the post had led to some personnel changes. He wrote on his personal social media account, that he had not seen or approved the remark and that it did not reflect his values.

“I had neither seen nor approved the tweet — but the buck stops with me. I directed its immediate removal and will be making personnel changes effective today,” Anderson wrote. “I have seen a story of redemption play out in my own family, so this is personal for me and compels me to express my sincere regret and apology.”

However, this is not the first time the RPV has taken aim at Scott’s past.

A previous social media thread posted on the party’s X account in October was critical of multiple Virginia Democrats, but specifically mentioned Scott’s federal conviction and raised questions about his leadership capabilities.

Democrats said criticisms posted on RPV’s social media account have been especially harsh for Black lawmakers.

“For years, this account has exclusively targeted Black officials for some of the most vile, racist comments,” wrote Del. Candi Mundon King in a social media post highlighting Anderson’s response.

Katie King, katie.king@pilotonline.com