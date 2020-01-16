Virginia governor bans guns from State Capitol ahead of pro-gun rally

The Virginia governor on Wednesday said he was temporarily banning all guns and weapons from the area around the Capitol in Richmond ahead of a major gun rights demonstration set for next week.

Ralph Northam, who is leading the push for stronger gun laws in his state, said he wants to avoid a repeat of violence that erupted at a 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, when a march by white nationalists erupted into violence and led to the death of a counter-protester.

Northam said on Twitter he had received credible intelligence from law enforcement agencies of threats of violence surrounding a lobby day against stricter gun laws planned for 20 January.

“We support citizens’ rights to peacefully protest and express their views to their elected officials. But we must also keep the public, as well as those who work around Capitol Square, safe,” Northam said.

The lobby day, organized by a Virginia gun rights group, is expected to attract tens of thousands of people to the state capital, including members of anti-government groups from other states. Northam said on Twitter that law enforcement intelligence suggested “militia groups and hate groups, some from out of state, plan to come to the Capitol to disrupt our democratic process with acts of violence”.

A “substantial number” of the demonstrators “may be armed, and have as their purpose not peaceful assembly but violence, rioting, and insurrection”, the governor’s executive order read.

A state official told the Associated Press that threatening social media posts, including a photo of an AR-15 rifle and text saying there were “great sight angles from certain buildings” near Capitol Square, had prompted the governor’s decision.

The Virginia Citizens Defense League (VCDL), the state gun rights group organizing Monday’s lobby day event, had previously asked supporters not to bring rifles and other long guns to the lobby day, citing concerns about the optics of gun owners toting AR-15s or AK-47s around the state Capitol. But the group had publicly anticipated that the event would attract “enough citizens armed with handguns to take over a modern mid-sized country”.

Philip Van Cleave, the VCDL president, told the Guardian that the group was consulting its lawyers and exploring a legal challenge to the governor’s ban on weapons in Richmond’s Capitol Square. In the meantime, he said, the group would advise supporters who wanted to be armed to stay in the area outside of the immediate Capitol grounds.

Because VCDL is expecting at least 50,000 supporters to show up to Monday’s event, and the group has been informed that the Capitol grounds will only be able to hold 10,000 people, there will probably be a large number of armed gun rights activists in the streets of downtown Richmond regardless, Van Cleave said.

Asked about the threatening social media posts officials had cited, Van Cleave said that he himself had forwarded “between five and 10” concerning posts to Virginia law enforcement, including one aerial photo of the Capitol grounds that had been marked with potential locations for a sniper, but that he was not sure if any of the posts were credible threats.

“Anybody can get an overhead shot from Google, and they can get a red pen and they can circle spots, and they might not know what they’re doing,” he said.