Axios

Reps. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) exchanged harsh words on the House floor amid Thursday's vote to hold former Trump strategist Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress.Why it matters: The exchange is emblematic of the divisive and emotionally charged nature around the investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: “This is a joke,” Greene said on the House floor, presumably about the