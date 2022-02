Reuters

ST PAUL, Minn. (Reuters) -Tou Thao, one of three former Minneapolis police officers on trial for violating George Floyd's civil rights, told a jury on Tuesday he did not realize Floyd was dying as an officer knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes. Testifying in his own defense at a federal trial that hinges on when police should intervene in colleagues' misconduct, Thao said he assumed Floyd's heart must still be beating because he never saw the other officers try to revive the 46-year-old handcuffed Black man, as their training demanded. Thao, 36, is accused with J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane of willfully violating Floyd's right to receive medical care as he lay dying, unable to properly breathe facedown beneath the knee of their former colleague, Derek Chauvin.