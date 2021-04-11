Virginia governor orders investigation into police pepper-spraying of Army officer

Rebecca Falconer
·1 min read
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) announced Sunday he's ordered the state police to conduct an independent investigation into a traffic stop during which two officers pepper-sprayed and drew guns on an Army lieutenant.

Driving the news: Caron Nazario, who is Black and Latino, is suing the police officers over the incident, which attracted widespread criticism after video footage emerged. Northam said in a statement he found the incident "disturbing" and that it angered him.

  • "Our Commonwealth has done important work on police reform, but we must keep working to ensure that Virginians are safe during interactions with police, the enforcement of laws is fair and equitable, and people are held accountable," Northam said.

  • "We must all continue the larger dialogue about [policing] reform in our country."

What to watch: Northam added that he had invited Army medic Nazario to meet with him.

