Virginia Governor’s race inches closer
The election is seen by some as a referendum on President Joe Biden and a preview of next year’s mid-term elections.
LawsuitJust days before the presidential election, supporters of then-President Donald Trump ambushed a Biden campaign bus on a Texas highway, leaving staffers fearful for their safety and repeatedly calling local law officials for help.But the City of San Marcos “refused to help,” instead privately mocking the Democratic staffers stuck on the bus and calling them “tards,” according to text messages and 911 audio recordings detailed in an amended federal lawsuit.The Oct. 30 “Trump Train” inciden
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday she has contracted COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. Psaki, 42, said she was last in contact with President Joe Biden on Tuesday, when she met him in the White House, where they were more than 6 feet apart and wearing masks. Biden, who is tested frequently, last tested negative on Saturday, according to the White House.
The claimed the stunt was to remind Virginians of the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally and the "Republican Party's embrace of those values."
Glenn Youngkin, formerly a moderate, has wooed Trump voters just enough to lose his credibility.
In a decision that could have far-reaching free speech implications for faculty at universities and colleges across Florida, the University of Florida has refused to allow three political science professors to continue to serve as expert witnesses in a case that challenges a new state law that restricts voting access.
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) will call for Republicans to break up with Big Business when he addresses the National Conservatism Conference on Monday, Axios has learned.Why it matters: Rubio is seeking re-election in one of the most high-profile and expensive races of the 2022 cycle. He's using this speech to differentiate himself from traditional economic conservatism by branding himself as a leading proponent of the working class.
America's democratic norms are slowly being eroded. Unless Democrats do something to stop this autocratic power grab, we're all screwed.
Twitter critics couldn't believe the gall of the Ohio Republican.
The Democratic lawmaker also blasted Steve Bannon for defying a subpoena from the Jan. 6 House panel and stated that the GOP has "become a cult."
Tensions are rising in the South China Sea, and Beijing’s aggression is not going unnoticed by other world leaders
The National Archives and Records Administration says Trump wants to block files belonging to Mark Meadows, Stephen Miller, and Kayleigh McEnany.
A startling memo, a surreal Oval Office encounter – just some of the twists in the unfolding story of Trump’s bid to cling to power, which critics say was no less than an attempted coup Investigations by the US House and Senate have added granular detail that has astonished even seasoned election-watchers in terms of the scale and complexity of Trump’s attempted coup. Composite: Klawe Rzeczy/Getty Images On 4 January, the conservative lawyer John Eastman was summoned to the Oval Office to meet D
In Cobb County, where the Atlanta Braves play at Truist Park, President Biden easily defeated former President Trump by a 56%-42% margin last year.
The Washington Post reported the email exchange between John Eastman and Mike Pence's aide as the mob entered the Capitol.
Fox News SundayFox News anchor Chris Wallace repeatedly pressed Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) over his supposed concerns about the national debt and deficit, asking the Florida lawmaker if he would support repealing the 2017 Trump tax cuts to help balance the budget.With Republicans uniformly opposed to the Biden administration’s Build Back Better social spending agenda, Wallace welcomed Scott onto Fox News Sunday to react to the growing possibility that Democrats may finally pass a pared-down version
CBS Sunday MorningLongtime Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin opened up about her troubled relationship with convicted sex offender Anthony Weiner, sharing the guilt she feels over Weiner’s personal and legal woes potentially costing Clinton the 2016 presidential election.Speaking out to CBS Sunday Morning for the first time about her new memoir Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds, Abedin had already made news with the book’s revelation that an unnamed senator forcibly kissed her back in 2005. “Then,
This week, House Representative John B. Larson, chairman of the House Ways and Means subcommittee on Social Security and major advocate of the enhanced Child Tax Credit, presented a revised Social...
Donald Trump's deputy director of communications told fact-checkers the purported statement "is not a real press release."
"If we take them out in the primaries, and the pre-condition for getting elected is we’re going to fight maybe we’ve got an opportunity," said John Eastman.
Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday that he would "gladly participate" in an interview with state prosecutors investigating former President Trump's efforts to alter the results of the 2020 election.Why it matters: Raffensperger gained notoriety last year after refusing Trump's request to "find" the votes to overturn Georgia's election results and defended the state's 2020 vote count from members of his own party.