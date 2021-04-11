Virginia governor requests investigation of 'disturbing' police incident

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Cohen
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Sunday said he was asking the State Police to investigate a "disturbing" traffic stop incident in the town of Windsor involving an Army medic who is Black and Hispanic.

"Our Commonwealth has done important work on police reform, but we must keep working to ensure that Virginians are safe during interactions with police, the enforcement of laws is fair and equitable, and people are held accountable,” Northam said.

Second Lt. Caron Nazario filed a lawsuit earlier this month in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia over the incident, claiming his constitutional rights were violated.

Nazario's vehicle was pulled over during the evening of Dec. 5, 2020, as he was driving home; he was in uniform at the time.

His lawsuit claims that two officers — identified as Daniel Crocker and Joe Gutierrez — drew their guns, pepper-sprayed him, knocked him to the ground, handcuffed him and threatened him with execution as he attempted to cooperate. Video footage of the incident taken from police footage has circulated widely in recent days.

In his statement Sunday afternoon, Northam said he was "inviting" Nazario to meet with him.

"We must all continue the larger dialogue about reform in our country," Northam said.

Later Sunday, the Virginia State Police tweeted that an investigation had been launched: "#VSP Col. Gary Settle has been in contact today w/ @GovernorVA & #Windsor Police Chief Riddle. At the Chief's request & Governor's directive, #VSP is initiating a thorough & objective criminal investigation into the 12/5/20 traffic stop conducted by the Windsor police officers."

Nazario's lawsuit was first reported by the Virginian-Pilot. The publication was also one of the sources of the video footage that sparked intense reactions.

"I was horrified when I viewed the recently released video footage of the police treatment of Caron Nazario, a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army," Virginia Rep. Bobby Scott tweeted Saturday. "This should have been a routine traffic stop and the video speaks for itself."

Rep. Donald McEachin represents Windsor, a town of approximately 2,700 located in lightly populated Isle of Wight County. McEachin also tweeted his outrage.

"Lt. Caron Nazario was threatened, harassed, held at gun point, and pepper sprayed because he had the audacity to drive while Black. I am heartbroken for Lt. Nazario and demand that the law enforcement officers involved are held accountable," he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden open to compromise on infrastructure package, says Transportation Secretary Buttigieg

    President Joe Biden is open to making changes to his massive infrastructure package as he meets with lawmakers from both parties, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Sunday as White House officials made their case for the ambitious legislation. The president wants lawmakers to act on the $2.3 trillion package by Memorial Day and has “an open mind” about possible modifications, ...

  • Apple agrees to testify before U.S. Senate on app store antitrust concerns

    A senior Apple Inc executive has agreed to testify before the U.S. Senate on competition issues related to mobile app stores, days after panel leaders criticized the company for refusing to appear. The company said in a letter sent to senators, seen by Reuters, that Chief Compliance Officer Kyle Andeer will be available to testify at an April 21 hearing held by part of the Senate Judiciary Committee. App makers have long complained that mandatory revenue sharing payments and strict inclusion rules set by Apple's App Store for iPhones and iPads, along with Google's Play store for Android devices, amount to anticompetitive behavior.

  • Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

    The US vows to be a world leader on COVID-19 vaccinations. 211,000 lbs. of ground turkey could have Salmonella. It's the weekend's biggest news.

  • Virginia governor calls for probe into traffic stop of Black Army officer

    Virginia's governor is calling for an independent investigation into a traffic stop in which two police officers were captured on video pepper-spraying and pointing their guns at a Black Army officer before striking his knees.

  • Most European city-dwellers support 2030 ban on combustion car sales, survey finds

    A majority of residents of European cities support a Europe-wide phaseout of combustion engine car sales from 2030 to reduce planet-warming emissions, a YouGov poll conducted on behalf of environmental campaigners said on Monday. Of 10,050 survey respondents, 63% said they supported the idea that after 2030, only emission-free cars should be sold in Europe. The online opinion poll surveyed people last month in 15 cities including London, Warsaw and Budapest, with an average of 29% opposing the idea of ending petrol and diesel car sales, while 8% said they did not know.

  • How to talk to your children about the Derek Chauvin trial in George Floyd's death

    Developmental child psychologist Tia Kim considers her 13-year-old son to be very mature for his age. "I would think this is a conversation that's happening right now and it's not an easy one," Erin Wilkey Oh, content director for family and community engagement at Common Sense Media, told ABC News.

  • Oscar Campaigners Flock To Queens Drive-In As In-Person Screenings Resume Citywide Ahead Of Ballot Deadline

    EXCLUSIVE: With New York City gradually emerging from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, one film-biz sign of life is a series of Oscar-nominated movies hitting the city’s big screens. Megaplexes and arthouses alike have been in reopening mode over the past month. In-person screenings for Zoomed-out Academy members and press are now possible for […]

  • Why ‘Equity’ Is a Bad Fit for Our Legal System

    Some states have attempted to allocate COVID relief funds on the basis of race. Fortune 500 companies such as Coca-Cola have announced that they will penalize law firms that don’t use race to decide who will work on their matters. School boards from the state of Virginia to the city of Madison, Wis., have said that their teachers must abandon race-neutral approaches and focus on equal outcomes on things like evaluations and the imposition of discipline. The Biden administration’s most recent “relief” package hands out money to distressed farmers based on race. Such are the wages of the shift in “social justice” circles from equality of opportunity among the races (a rule of non-discrimination) to “equity.” Despite its growing popularity, however, equity remains a poor fit for the American legal system. This recent shift is more accurately described as a call for discrimination. It insists that those selecting others for things such as employment, college admission, contracts, and public and private benefits must choose by race so that members of different groups are “represented” in acceptable proportions. The theoretical basis for this approach is rooted in the belief that racial disparities speak for themselves. Ibram X. Kendi, perhaps the most prominent advocate of the new dispensation, writes that “racial discrimination is the sole cause of racial disparities in this country and in the world at large.” In this view, there is no need to identify some particular discriminatory act or policy that has resulted in a particular discriminatory episode: It’s racism all the way down. If all disparities are the result of racism, whether current or ancient, Kendi reasons, “the only remedy to resist racist discrimination is antiracist discrimination.” Kendi writes that “the remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination” and “the only remedy to present discrimination is future discrimination.” Thus, “equity” calls for discrimination across the board. The ideas, long present on the academic left, that “color-blindness” is a myth and “race-neutrality” perpetuates injustice have obtained increased purchase. But will such “antiracist” discrimination survive judicial scrutiny? Current law looks with disfavor on this type of “benign” discrimination. While the Supreme Court has permitted a limited and opaque use of race to achieve diversity in college admissions, other forms of racial preference must generally be justified by discrete and focused discriminatory acts, and the use of race must be closely tailored to the remediation of the direct impact of this particular discriminatory conduct. Group disparity, or even the fact of general societal discrimination, is not enough. To be sure, there have been justices — at times as many as four — who would endorse some form of “benign” discrimination to achieve something approximating “equity.” But although the context and the particular legal text that a plaintiff invokes will matter, our law, in addressing statutory and constitutional claims of discrimination, has not yet endorsed “anti-racist discrimination.” To the contrary, it has almost always seen guarantees of equal protection and non-discrimination as creating individual rights to equal treatment, not group rights to equal outcomes. Some may argue that the new idea of “equity” may find support in the existing concept of “disparate impact.” The more foundational concept of “disparate treatment” involves what most of us would regard as discrimination — a discrete and identifiable treatment of two similarly situated individuals differently because of race. While one might think that disparate treatment is precisely — and only — what the commands of non-discrimination found in the federal and state constitutions and civil-rights laws were intended to prohibit, courts have developed the concept of “disparate impact” to address circumstances in which outcomes differ by race but discriminatory treatment cannot be proven. Litigants have been fighting for decades over when disparate-impact analysis can be used and what precisely it means. It is generally unavailable in constitutional cases, but even in such cases, it often becomes a vehicle for “proving” discriminatory treatment and intent. In most formulations, disparate-impact analysis requires the identification of a specific practice — say, the requirement of a college degree for a particular position, or the use of standardized tests in college admissions — that has a “disparate” impact on different racial groups. Unless such practices can be found to meet some standard of justification (e.g., be shown to be a business necessity for an employer), an inference of discrimination can be found. Many critics have maintained that this principle effectively mandates equality of outcome, and often (but not always), that is its effect. Given the vagaries of litigation, it creates a powerful incentive to eliminate disparity. In addition, the need for a challenged practice to be justified may imply some obligation not to adopt even neutral practices that have a disparate impact without justification. But, without endorsing all the ways in which disparate-impact theory has been applied, the requirement of a specific practice with a direct, traceable, and current impact is applicable mainly to securing equality of opportunity for individuals or tightly defined classes of individuals subjected to a particular criterion, rather than large groups said to have faced societal discrimination. Contra Kendi, it is not racism all the way down. This understanding of disparate impact is broadly — if a bit uncomfortably — consistent with what has been the majority view of the U.S. Supreme Court. The Court has generally held that the constitutional guarantee of equal protection and statutory prohibitions of discrimination create individual rights. A group has no standing to insist on a proportionate share of anything. No person of any race may be treated differently because of race, save for situations where such treatment is necessary to remediate discrete instances of discrimination. Race-based remedies cannot be justified by something as broad as “structural racism.” As Justice Scalia famously put it, from a constitutional perspective, there can be “no such thing as a creditor or debtor race” because that concept “is alien to the Constitution’s focus on the individual.” The concept of equity turns this on its head. It’s rooted in the notion of systemic racism, for which there is literally no definition other than a desire for equal outcomes. The Aspen Institute defines this “structural racism” as a “system in which public policies, institutional practices, cultural representations, and other norms work in various, often reinforcing ways to perpetuate racial group inequity.” It goes on to state that “in a racially equitable society, the distribution of society’s benefits and burdens would not be skewed by race.” In other words, structural or systemic racism is nothing more than racial disparity. Because something that can come from anything (institutional practices, cultural representations, etc.) need come from no particular thing, there is no need to identify specific discriminatory practices that could be halted. Group disparities must be made to disappear. In this view, there is a creditor and a debtor race, and individuals of the latter must pay those of the former — by being discriminated against to achieve racial balance — without regard to individual culpability or injury. Contrary to our traditional focus on the individual, the right to equity is a group right designed to remediate a group injury. While it finds a weak antecedent in the concept of disparate impact, any expanded application of equity would work a radical transformation of American law. It is unlikely that the current Supreme Court will transform disparate-impact analysis in this way, but changing legal doctrine is always a long game. Those who remain committed to a race-neutral society must understand the nature of the attack.

  • Report: John Kerry plans to visit China ahead of Biden's climate summit

    John Kerry, President Biden's special climate envoy, is expected to travel to China next week for meetings with officials aimed at boosting collaboration, the Washington Post reported Saturday.Why it matters: China is the world's largest carbon dioxide emitter and the U.S. is second-largest.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCollaboration between the economic rivals amid major tensions over trade and human rights is important for global efforts to rein in emissions.The reported visit also comes ahead of the virtual international climate summit Biden's convening between April 22 and 23. Chinese President Xi Jinping is invited.Yes, but: The visit could still be called off, the Post reported. What they're saying: A State Department spokesperson said there's "no travel to announce at this time," but added Kerry's been "in touch with Minister Xie Zhenhua since they were both appointed," referring to China's top climate diplomat."We expect conversations between the two will continue, given that China is the largest emitter in the world," the department said.Of note: Xie recently returned for a second stint in the role. He and Kerry worked together in the run-up to the late 2015 Paris climate deal when Kerry was secretary of State during the Obama years.What we're watching: China last year pledged to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 and have its emissions peak before 2030, but details on how the nation will go about this remain scarce.Kerry, at an International Monetary Fund event last week, said China may be able to reach a peak by 2025, but added he wants more ambitious steps."The problem is that the current curve shows China peaking and then basically plateauing, not coming down sufficiently," Kerry said, adding that China needs to cut emissions this decade to keep the Paris agreement goals viable.The U.S. is slated to announce its own 2030 emissions-cutting target just ahead of this month's White House summit, and advocates want the pledge to vow steep cuts.Go deeper: Biden's climate balancing act with ChinaJohn Kerry: U.S.-China climate cooperation is a "critical standalone issue"Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • All About Henry Cavill's Girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso, the Former 'My Super Sweet 16' Star

    The two went Instagram official this weekend.

  • Utah Fathers Now Legally Required To Pay Half Of Pregnancy Costs

    The bill’s sponsors say Utah will be the first in the U.S. to declare fathers have a legal duty to pay for prenatal support A new law in Utah requires biological fathers to be legally obligated to pay for half of their partner’s pregnancy costs. The state’s Planned Parenthood and the bill’s sponsor claim Utah []

  • 'I Cooked All Of My Meals For 30 Days—And It Kickstarted My 105-Pound Weight Loss'

    "I never thought I could lose weight but I finally found what works for me."

  • Virginia governor calls for investigation into police threatening Black Army officer

    Gov. Ralph Northam said he was "angered" by the confrontation that included officers pepper-spraying Lt. Caron Nazario.

  • Opinion: This is what happens when you celebrate godlessness on Good Friday

    Two op-eds — one on Good Friday, the other on Easter — didn't sit well with readers who questioned the timing of the pieces.

  • Bichette drives in 5, Blue Jays rout Angels 15-1

    Bo Bichette had five RBIs, Randal Grichuk hit a three-run double during a seven-run second inning and the Toronto Blue Jays stopped a four-game skid by routing the Los Angeles Angels 15-1 on Saturday night following a rain delay that lasted more than 2 1/2 hours. Bichette had two-run doubles in the third and fourth, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added RBI singles in both innings as the Blue Jays went up 14-1. The pair drew bases-loaded walks in the second from José Quintana (0-1), who allowed seven runs, five hits and four walks in 1 2/3 innings.

  • 'We are done dying': NAACP, Virginia governor express outrage at pepper-spraying of Black and Latino Army officer during traffic stop

    Virginia's attorney general, at least one congressman and the NAACP are furious at the actions of Windsor police officers during a traffic stop.

  • John Boehner says that Mitch McConnell 'holds his feelings, thoughts, and emotions in a lockbox'

    For Boehner, a jovial, backslapping politician who is known to publicly cry, McConnell's steely and to-the-point demeanor is quite a contrast.

  • Henry Cavill goes Instagram official with new girlfriend — see the pic!

    Cavill, 37, introduced his "beautiful and brilliant love" Natalie Viscuso to his 15 million Instagram followers.

  • A 911 dispatcher in Louisiana was arrested after authorities say she refused to return $1.2 million that was accidentally deposited into her account

    According to a lawsuit filed last week, Charles Schwab & Co. mistakenly transferred the woman more than $1.2 million. It meant to transfer $82.56.

  • Bristling tensions with Prince Harry remain, but Royal family will wear the mask of unity at Duke’s funeral

    The subtle briefings were designed to give Prince Harry the softest possible landing on his arrival back in the UK ahead of his beloved grandfather’s funeral on Saturday. From sources suggesting he was “united in grief” with the rest of the Royal family following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, to the couple’s unofficial spokesman Omid Scobie insisting – should anyone be in doubt – that “Harry was incredibly close to Philip”, the Sussex spin machine was in evidence as the displaced Prince prepared for his first transatlantic flight in 13 months. Members of the Royal family also sought to calm serves ahead of what is feared could be a difficult reunion for the House of Windsor, with a palace source suggesting that the Prince of Wales was particularly looking forward to seeing his youngest son. “It’s been more than a year,” they pointed out.