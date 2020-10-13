Virginia governor: Rhetoric coming from White House is 'concerning'

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam condemned the "potentially deadly" language about elected officials that Trump used during a press conference on Tuesday.

Video Transcript

RALPH NORTHAM: I will let you know, and let all of Virginia know, I will not work under a cloud of intimidation. That's not who I am. I was elected to serve the Commonwealth of Virginia, and that's what I plan to do. And you know, there had been threats. I know you all are well aware of some of them that happened back in January. And as I said, we take those very seriously.

Henry, I have been in harm's way. As you know, I served in the United States Army for eight years. I was involved in a conflict against Iraq. We knew who the enemy was. We knew it was dangerous. We knew we were in harm's way. But I wasn't intimidated by that, and I was proud to fight for my country.

What is different now, which is concerning to me, is that the people that are making comments, and the rhetoric about our elected officials. Not just me-- it's not about me-- the governor of Michigan. These threats are not coming-- and this rhetoric is not coming-- from another country. It's coming from Washington. And that I regret. And it needs to stop.