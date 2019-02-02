Virginia governor says he will stay in job; denies appearing in racist photo

(Reuters) - Virginia Governor Ralph Northam on Saturday resisted mounting pressure to resign from his post and said he did not appear in a yearbook photo from decades earlier, reversing his statement from a day earlier that it depicted him in racist garb at a party.

"It is definitely not me," Northam said at a news conference in Richmond, Virginia, adding that he would continue being governor as long as he felt comfortable doing the job.

(Reporting by Jason Lange and Idrees Ali in Washington, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)