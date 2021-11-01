Virginia governor's race could show the way for Republican congressional campaigns

FILE PHOTO: Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) campaigns with Nikki Haley in Virginia
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jason Lange
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Jason Lange

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Glenn Youngkin is within striking distance of Democrat Terry McAuliffe in a Virginia governor's election that will test a strategy of trying to woo suburban moderates without alienating the hard-liners who backed Donald Trump.

If the former private equity executive wins on Tuesday, his approach of rallying parents angry about the way schools have handled COVID-19 and racism in the classroom may serve as a model for Republicans around the country looking to unseat Democrats in next year's congressional elections.

The party that wins in 2022 will control the U.S. Congress for the last two years of President Joe Biden's term.

McAuliffe led Youngkin by five points in public opinion polls in mid-August but in the final days the two candidates were locked in a near dead heat, according to polling averages calculated by Real Clear Politics. Over that same period, Biden's approval rating dropped to just over 40% from about 50%.

Youngkin, 54, has tried to walk a fine line on former President Trump's false claims that his election defeat in 2020 was the result of fraud, avoiding the topic himself but campaigning with Republican state Senator Amanda Chase who has embraced https://www.reuters.com/world/us/virginia-republican-tries-thread-needle-election-fraud-claims-2021-10-12 them.

He has also backed Republican campaigns that say school curriculums that discuss racism are promoting "critical race theory https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/what-critical-race-theory-means-why-its-igniting-debate-2021-09-21," a law school concept which maintains that racism is ingrained in U.S. law and institutions and that legacies of slavery and segregation have created an uneven playing field for Black Americans.

Schools say that they do not include the theory in elementary and high school curriculums, but are trying to respond to the needs of an increasingly diverse U.S. population.

At the same time, Youngkin needs to avoid turning off Virginia's moderate voters whose growing numbers - especially in the Washington, D.C., suburbs - have swung the state Democratic in the last four presidential elections.

A Youngkin victory could provide a template for Republicans walking a fine line in next year's congressional races.

"Spending a lot of your time trying to cultivate the middle might be wise because it might be that the Trump electorate is going to be fired up no matter what," said Kyle Kondik, an analyst at the University of Virginia's Center for Politics.

The center has considered the race competitive since it published its closely-followed election handicaps for gubernatorial contests in March.

The race is important enough for Democrats that Biden and former President Barack Obama visited the state to campaign for McAuliffe, 64, in its final weeks. Virginia has elected just one Republican governor in the last two decades and Democrats currently also control both houses of the state legislature.

If McAuliffe wins, he would retake the seat he held from 2014 through 2018. The state's laws forbid governors from serving consecutive terms.

SCHOOLS IN FOCUS

Schools have been a major focus for Youngkin, who opposes COVID-19 safety rules requiring that face masks be worn in Virginia's classrooms as well as anti-racism education.

Campaigners have brawled https://www.reuters.com/world/us/partisan-war-over-teaching-history-racism-stokes-tensions-us-schools-2021-06-23 at school board meetings over the anti-racism issue this year, prompting the FBI https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-justice-dept-defends-efforts-step-up-monitoring-threats-school-boards-2021-10-05 to step up its response to threats against board members.

"It forces our children to view everything through a lens of race," Youngkin said at a campaign stop in Chesterfield, Virginia, on Oct. 8.

A former chief executive of the Carlyle Group, Youngkin has also pledged to be tough on criminals, rounding off a basket of issues observers see as tailored to appeal to Trump supporters without turning off suburban moderates.

"Those are winning messages that don't veer off into, you know, stop-the-steal or anything too far," said Scott Taylor, a Republican former U.S. Representative for Virginia who lost his seat in 2018.

Youngkin said last month it was "weird and wrong" when people at a rally supporting him pledged allegiance to a flag carried by Trump supporters at the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. Youngkin did not attend the rally, which featured Trump calling in by phone and speaking warmly of the candidate.

Trump was also expected to call in to a rally in Virginia on Monday, several U.S. media outlets reported.

McAuliffe has tried to closely tie Youngkin to Trump, running television ads that juxtaposed his calls for better election security with images of Trump and the Capitol riot.

"He wants to bring Donald Trump politics to Virginia," McAuliffe said while debating Youngkin on Sept. 28. "(He) tries to come here to Northern Virginia and pretend: 'Oh, I'm some moderate.' He's not."

(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Scott Malone and Sonya Hepinstall)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • I ran for office as a Republican in Virginia, but now I'm voting for the Democratic candidate for governor because the GOP has lost its way.

    The choice is clear between Democratic Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin. Only one of them thinks our presidential election was valid.

  • Virginia governor's race seen as referendum on Biden and Trump

    Republican hasn't won statewide office in Virginia since 2009, but polls have indicated a close race for the governor's mansion.

  • Who's building the metaverse?

    Facebook changed its name last week to Meta Platforms Inc to signal its focus on the metaverse, which it thinks will be the successor to the mobile internet. The metaverse broadly refers to the idea of a shared virtual platform that people can access through different devices and where they can move through digital environments. Well before Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's splashy demos featuring giant robots and digital time travels to ancient Rome, dozens of companies were crafting the software and hardware that could be used for this "Ready Player One" future.

  • Latest on Virginia governor race

    Polls suggest a tossup between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin.

  • Police on scene of deadly shooting in Park Hill neighborhood

    Police on scene of deadly shooting in Park Hill neighborhood

  • U.S., EU end Trump-era tariff war over steel and aluminum

    WASHINGTON/ROME (Reuters) -The United States and European Union have agreed to end a festering dispute over U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump in 2018, removing an irritant in transatlantic relations and averting a spike in EU retaliatory tariffs, U.S. officials said on Saturday. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told reporters that the deal will maintain U.S. "Section 232" tariffs of 25% on steel and 10% aluminum, while allowing "limited volumes" of EU-produced metals into the United States duty free. It eliminates a source of friction between the allies and lets them focus on negotiating a new global trade agreement to address worldwide excess steel and aluminum capacity mainly centered in China and reduce carbon emissions from the industries.

  • Dueling boards, chairs vying for control of Canada's Rogers Communications face off in court

    Rival factions claiming control of Rogers Communications Inc's (RCI) board will face off in a Canadian court on Monday, after a feud in the founding family erupted into the open, weighing on the stock and raising doubts about the fate of a multibillion-dollar takeover. The dispute within the wireless, telecom and cable TV provider was triggered after Edward Rogers, son of late founder Ted Rogers, failed in his attempt to remove CEO Joe Natale in September, claiming he lost confidence in Natale's ability to lead the merged entity after the planned C$20 billion ($16.14 billion) takeover of Shaw Communications goes through. Edward retaliated using his position as chair of the family-owned Rogers Control Trust, the entity that owns the majority of voting shares in the company, to constitute a new board, which recognized him as chairman.

  • Ex-NC Gov. McCrory eyes political comeback with Senate bid

    In the rankings of political upsets from November 2016, North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory's defeat was a distant second. Now, McCrory, a rising star of the pre-Trump GOP, is trying to mount a political comeback in a post-Trump era. McCrory is vying for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate, contending with hard-right politicians who may not have had a shot several years ago and struggling to position himself amid a debate contorted by Trump's lies about the 2020 election.

  • Bowman on incident with Hamlin at Martinsville: ‘We’re even, I guess’

    Alex Bowman tells his side of the story after the on-track incident with Denny Hamlin in the Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway.

  • ‘It’s been a barrage every day’: US election workers face threats and harassment

    As Trump and allies falsely claim the vote was stolen, officials who uphold the election machinery say threats are the new normal Rick Barron has overseen elections in Fulton county since 2013 and has been working on elections for more than two decades. Photograph: Ben Gray/AP Before he leaves his house to walk his dog these days, Rick Barron’s 12-year-old-daughter reminds him that he needs to keep an eye out because she worries her dad could be the target of an attack. Barron, 55, is the direct

  • Media People: Lester Holt on Changing Hearts and Minds

    The "Nightly News" anchor and managing editor, who also still anchors "Dateline," talks about regaining trust in the media, why it was hard to use the word "lie" and the future of the 6:30 broadcasts.

  • Factbox-Key actors in Rogers Communications' boardroom battle

    Apart from the core telecoms business, Rogers owns a variety of businesses, including the Toronto Blue Jays baseball team, a franchising agreement with the National Hockey League, and a stake in Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd, which owns the Toronto Maple Leafs hockey team and the Toronto Raptors basketball team. * Edward Rogers - The only son of the late founder Ted Rogers, the 52-year-old Edward was removed as chairman of Rogers Communications on Oct. 21 after he attempted to push out CEO Joe Natale and replace him with former CFO Tony Staffieri without due process, according to an affidavit filed by Rogers Communications' new chairman. As the chairman of the family-owned Rogers Control Trust, which owns the majority of voting shares in the company, Edward wields power in the ongoing battle.

  • How Ahmaud Arbery’s Accused Murderers Could Still Get Off

    Sean Rayford/Getty ImagesLast May, as the United States grappled with a cascading and increasingly deadly pandemic, a stomach-churning video of three men chasing and shooting down a Black man on a Georgia street went viral.The incident, which had occurred 70 days prior and was caught on camera by one of Ahmaud Arbery’s alleged murderers, prompted protests for racial justice. Anger only grew louder with the knowledge that nobody had been arrested in the 25-year-old’s slaying despite damning video

  • Suspect arrested in Tokyo train stabbing spree

    Suspect arrested in Tokyo train stabbing spree

  • Americans are depressed. The solution? Throw money at it.

    As long as millions of people struggle to find work, pay medical bills, and put food on the table, our mental health crisis isn't going anywhere.

  • Politics latest news: France has 48 hours to back down on fishing threats or face legal action, says Foreign Secretary

    EU chief accuses UK of seeking Brexit clash Johnson 'puzzled' over French threats amid post-Brexit fishing row What is Cop26 and why does it matter? PM to tell world leaders to ‘get real’ about climate crisis as he pledges extra £1bn Majority of Britons do not trust Government’s environmental plans Re-examine Paterson's case ahead of vote on his suspension, urges lawyer

  • Biden praises Pope Francis as ‘truly genuine, decent man’

    At a news conference in Rome on Sunday, President Biden praised Pope Francis as a “truly genuine, decent man.” Biden, who met Pope Francis on Friday, said the pontiff gave great solace to the Biden family after his son Beau died in 2015.

  • Dak Prescott “for sure” has a chance to play next week

    As Cooper Rush walked toward the locker room, Dak Prescott came running up to him to deliver a hug. The Cowboys stole one Sunday night. They gave Prescott’s right calf another week to heal, and with him standing on the sideline, backup Cooper Rush delivered a victory in his first career start. “I had a [more]

  • American B-1B bomber flies over Mideast amid Iran tensions

    The U.S. Air Force said Sunday it flew a B-1B strategic bomber over key maritime chokepoints in the Mideast with allies including Israel amid ongoing tensions with Iran as its nuclear deal with world powers remains in tatters. The B-1B Lancer bomber flew Saturday over the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of all oil traded passes. The Strait of Hormuz has been the scene of attacks on shipping blamed on Iran in recent years, while the Red Sea has seen similar assaults amid an ongoing shadow war between Tehran and Israel.

  • Letters to the Editor: 'Shocking' piece on kids and COVID shots stokes hesitancy, pediatricians say

    Two pediatricians warn that the effects of COVID-19 on children cannot be measured only by deaths, and that vaccinating kids is crucial to controlling the pandemic.