Virginia governor's race heats up as Youngkin and McAuliffe face off
The Virginia governor's race is neck-and-neck as polls open for Tuesday's matchup. Ed O’Keefe reports.
In the past, Melania Trump has been seen slapping away her husband's hand, ripping her hand away from his, and walking away from him during photo ops.
"Let's go, Brandon" is becoming a rallying cry and is all the rage for the Republican base, filling as a stand-in for insulting President Joe Biden.
President Biden ignored a question from Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy on Sunday regarding his administration's reported plan to pay $450,000 per person to illegal immigrants who had been separated from their families during the Trump administration.
My head knows that Republicans are a threat to our democracy, but my heart understands that Democrats are making our problems worse.
To analyze a New York regulation on when guns may be carried in public, the Supreme Court may look back in history -- way back to 1328.
In his reply, Trump “falsely cast people who entered the Capitol on Jan. 6 as ‘agitators not associated with President Trump,’” the Post reported.
Get this young man the help he so obviously needs. | Editorial
Yevgeny SofiychukAfter a devastating few months, the latest COVID surge is easing across much of the world. But while most countries are getting better, Russia is actually getting worse.And for one main reason. “A significant percentage of Russians fear the vaccine more than the virus,” Anna Gotlib, a Russian-born philosopher and bioethicist at Brooklyn College, told The Daily Beast.And the Russian government, rather than battling vaccine skepticism, has actually encouraged it. All in the hope o
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday she has contracted COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. Psaki, 42, said she was last in contact with President Joe Biden on Tuesday, when she met him in the White House, where they were more than 6 feet apart and wearing masks. Biden, who is tested frequently, last tested negative on Saturday, according to the White House.
Republican Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich made a stark prediction, and host Harris Faulkner didn’t disagree.
The Build Back Better reconciliation bill focuses on, in part, climate change solutions along with child and medical care. Manchin is a key holdout.
Documents about the massacre at Deir Yassin and other possible atrocities remain classified, apparently to cover up their "unpleasant" contents.
The campaign was "one of the most cross-governmental troll operations we've disrupted to date," Facebook said.
If Texas can hand off its enforcement authority to the general public, "no constitutional right is safe," US Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar said.
Frustration with D.C. Democrats has infected Virginia voters ahead of Tuesday's election
Carville said the bottom line is that the economy is actually really good for workers right now. And it’s time for shows like Anderson Cooper’s on CNN to start pointing that stuff out.
In the NBC/Marist poll, Democrats were asked if they think the party will have "a better chance" of winning in 2024 with Biden atop the ticket.
"What are you doing? Take back the Senate! You've got guns. Use them," Graham told Capitol police on January 6, according to a Washington Post report.
Rep. Donnie Loftis was sworn in Monday night as the newest member of the North Carolina House, but no Democrats were present.
Ethiopian officials Tuesday ordered residents in Addis Ababa to register their firearms and prepare to protect their neighbourhoods, as fighting raged north of the capital between government and rebel forces.