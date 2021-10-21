With Virginia governor's race looming, Biden takes to CNN town hall to pitch his agenda to voters

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden will take center stage in Baltimore Thursday as he looks to sharpen his pitch on his multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure and social spending plans, the centerpiece of his domestic agenda that Democrats are scrambling to strike a deal on before the month's end.

Biden will participate in a 90-minute town hall broadcast on CNN to field questions on a bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill focused on rebuilding roads and bridges and Democrats' larger economic package to expand the social safety net and tackle the climate crisis.

The public forum comes at a pivotal moment for Biden, who is working behind the scenes to satisfy progressive and moderate Democrats jockeying over the final price tag of the social spending package before a self-imposed deadline to reach a deal and pass the separate infrastructure bill by Oct. 31. Delivering on both could provide a tailwind for Democrats as they head into congressional battles with Republicans over raising the debt limit and funding the government as well as in nearby Virginia, where a hotly contested governor's race has become a national barometer ahead of next year's midterm elections.

But time is running out for the president, who is set to travel overseas at the end of the month for the Group of 20 summit in Rome before appearing at the United Nations' climate change conference, where he'll have to convince allies the U.S. is on track to pass his climate-driven agenda.

"He needs to keep moving the pieces along, and that's hard to do when you're abroad," said John Podesta, a top aide to former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. "There's got to be clarity of what the framework is and what the path forward is. It's time to land the plane."

President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event for Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe at the Lubber Run Community Center on July 22, 2021, in Arlington, Virginia.

Inside v. outside game

Earlier this week Biden ramped up efforts to hasten negotiations by hosting two separate groups representing the party's progressive and moderate wings at the White House. The president also met individually with Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Joe Manchin, W.Va., two key moderates who have held up discussions over the size and scope of the spending package.

"He's been running both an inside game and an outside game to pass these reforms," said Democratic strategist Jesse Ferguson. "Once the plan is crystalized the focus can begin to shift to showing the American people what the plan does and how it lowers costs."

Progressives have vowed to sink the Senate-passed infrastructure bill to fund highways, bridges, railways, transit and broadband until a compromise is reached on the social spending package, which seeks to transform the economy by raising taxes on high-income earners and corporations to pay for universal prekindergarten, subsidized child care, paid family leave, expanding health programs and climate change provisions.

Biden needs the votes of all 50 Democratic members to pass the package in the Senate through a procedure known as reconciliation, but the price tag has rattled both Manchin and Sinema.

White House officials have pointed to accelerated negotiations this week as a sign of progress and that a framework is taking shape. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., chair of the House Progressive Caucus, told reporters following Tuesday's meeting with Biden that they settled on a topline number between $1.9 trillion and $2.2 million.

But as Democrats haggle over their differences, Biden is moving beyond the Beltway discussions to remind Americans of his broadly popular proposals that have been tangled up in Washington's political tug-of-war, according to Ferguson.

"It's not just an inside the Beltway discussion, it's real people who are struggling with costs of living and the cost of recovering from the pandemic," Ferguson said. "Now that the sausage-making process is almost over, it's time to start talking about how the sausage is high in protein."

The president traveled to Connecticut last week to champion his child care plan and visited his childhood hometown of Scranton, Penn., on Wednesday to deliver remarks on how his working class upbringing has shaped the policies outlined in his domestic agenda.

President Joe Biden walks with Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., from Marine One to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Biden is traveling to his hometown of Scranton, Pa., to talk about infrastructure and his domestic agenda. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) ORG XMIT: MDSW307

"I ran for president saying it’s time to rebuild the backbone of the nation," Biden said during a speech at the Electric Trolley Museum. "I couldn't have been any clearer. That's why I wrote both these bills in the first place."

The president added that despite the "attacks and misinformation," his plans are still "overwhelmingly supported by the American people."

A messaging moment

Internal Democratic feuding over Biden's economic agenda has dominated headlines in recent weeks. And while many of his proposals remain popular across the country, Americans appear unclear on what exactly his plans entail.

A CBS News/YouGov poll released earlier this month found 54% of Americans approve of Biden's "Build Back Better" plan but just 10% of respondents said they know "a lot of the specifics." While some of the provisions like lowering Medicare drug prices or coverage for dental, vision and hearing are overwhelmingly popular, only 40% of respondents said they had heard about these provisions of the spending package.

Biden's proposals are "popular when segmented and tested in a poll, but the public clearly doesn't have a good sense of what's in the whole package," Podesta said. "I think the format is a perfect opportunity to make real what the polices are, what the strategies are and where he thinks progress needs to be made and why his program is going to help people still struggling in the economy."

The administration had initially planned to fan out Cabinet officials across the country to sell Biden's agenda over the summer, but the strategy was obscured by the resurging COVID-19 delta variant and the fallout from the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. While Biden continued to pitch his agenda throughout the fall, the focus on Democratic disputes derailed plans to pass the infrastructure bill in September.

The stalled negotiations have frustrated Democratic candidates like former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who is facing Republican Glenn Youngkin in an unexpectedly tight race for the governor's mansion on Nov. 2 that could portend a rocky road for vulnerable Democrats in the 2022 midterm elections.

Biden's popularity, too, has slipped as his agenda flounders on Capitol Hill. A Quinnipiac University poll released Tuesday found Biden's approval rating had dropped to 37%, an all-time low and a percentage point lower from the group's poll taken on Oct. 6.

The town hall gives Biden a chance to communicate that his plan addresses the major pain points in Americans' lives - on child care, paid leave or high drug prices - as well as his broader vision for climate change and how that could create jobs and transform the economy, Podesta said.

"It's a chance to humanize what is a big, broad program that I think people truly don't really understand the details of," Podesta said. "It's a natural forum for him to take, and it breaks out of the inside Washington story and back to what's important to people, which is how you're going to improve their lives."

With just a couple of weeks to go, pressure is mounting for Biden to pull together his party in order to reach a deal. But his public appearances, Ferguson said, are less about concern for the fate of his legislative agenda and more about moving into the next phase.

"For the Build Back Better plan this is the end of the beginning, not the beginning of the end," he said.

