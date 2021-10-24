Virginia gubernatorial race tightens ahead of Election Day
There is a growing sense of urgency among Democrats after recent polling showed Democratic candidate for Virginia governor, former Governor Terry McAuliffe, tied with Republican challenger Glenn Youngkin. With Election Day just over a week away, former President Barack Obama hit the campaign trail in Richmond. CBS News political reporters Aaron Navarro and Sarah Ewall-Wice are both on the campaign trail with more.