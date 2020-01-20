Virginia gun rally: What's behind the battle over gun control descending on Richmond

The Virginia state Capitol building is surrounded by fencing, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 in Richmond, Va., in preparation for Monday's rally by gun rights advocates.

Thousands of gun owners, many of them armed and some members of out-of-state militias and hate groups, plan to descend on Richmond on Monday amid a fierce battle over Virginia's gun laws.

Gov. Ralph Northam and Democrats in the state General Assembly have promised to pass a host of gun control measures, sparking far-reaching outcry and threats of violence.

Northam declared a state of emergency in Richmond through Tuesday evening after he says law enforcement received credible threats of extremist groups with "malicious plans."

Fearing violence similar to that of the deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville in 2017, Northam banned all weapons, including firearms near the state capitol under the emergency order, which Supreme Court of Virginia upheld after legal challenge.

At least six suspected members of the same violent neo-Nazi group were arrested late last week, three of which reportedly planned to attend the rally. Three men in Maryland face various federal firearm and alien-harboring offenses and three in Georgia face conspiracy to commit murder and gang charges.

The Virginia Citizens Defense League, the group who organized the rally and challenged Northam's ban, has painted Democrats' gun proposals as "draconian" and urged for a mass, grassroots movement to fight back against "tyranny."

"The governor and leadership in the Democratic Party have declared war on law-abiding gun owners, and they're tired of it," Virginia Citizens Defense League president Philip Van Cleave told USA TODAY last week.

President Donald Trump also weighed in on Friday, tweeting: "Your 2nd Amendment is under very serious attack in the Great Commonwealth of Virginia."

Here's what you need to know about the rally and Virginia gun laws:

Will people be allowed to carry guns in Richmond on Monday?

Virginia law permits some firearms to be openly carried in some places. Locations, including federal buildings, schools, courthouses and places of worship, have some restrictions on open carry.

In Richmond, firearms that are openly carried without having a concealed carry permit must meet certain restrictions, including the type of firearm, number of rounds the it can hold and some attachments.

Northam's emergency declaration, however, bans all weapons around the state Capitol grounds through Tuesday, and a special rules committee in the General Assembly banned guns inside the Capitol and a legislative office building.

The Virginia Citizens Defense League and Gun Owners of America sought an injunction against the ban, but a lower court determined that the governor has the authority to enact such a ban and that the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that the Second Amendment right to bear arms is not unlimited.

What gun control measures are Northam, Democrats proposing?

Driving the momentum behind the Virginia Citizens Defense League rally is a package of gun control measures that Northam and Democrats campaigned on and promised to pass after flipping the state legislature in November.

Three bills passed the state Senate on Thursday: A limit to one handgun purchase per month, a requirement for universal background checks on gun sales and a rule allowing localities to ban guns in some public areas.

A proposal for a "red flag" law, which would allow authorities to temporarily take guns away from anyone deemed dangerous to themselves or others, is also being considered.

Other proposals Democrats and Northam have backed include rules about reporting lost or stolen firearms, increased penalties for recklessly leaving loaded, unsecured firearms near children, a ban on anyone subject to a final protective order from possessing firearms, and a ban on "assault firearms" – though some moderate Democrats expressed concerns over that bill.

Republicans in the General Assembly blocked a package of gun control bills last July after Northam introduced a special legislative session in the weeks that followed a mass shooting in Virginia beach.