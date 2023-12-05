Virginia home explodes in massive fireball as police try to serve search warrant

A home in Virginia exploded Monday evening as police attempted to serve a search warrant at the residence, causing a massive ball of flames to rock a quiet suburb of Washington, D.C.

Videos showed the house in Arlington getting blown to pieces as a huge fireball threw the roof and other debris into the air. Neighbors said they heard the blast from blocks away.

"I was laying in my bed and then just it felt like we got attacked," neighbor Sarah Wilhoite said on TODAY.

The incident began when officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the neighborhood at around 4:45 p.m., the Arlington County Police Department said in a statement.

A preliminary investigation found a suspect had fired a flare gun about 30 to 40 times from the residence into the surrounding neighborhood, according to police.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the home, and while trying to execute the warrant, the suspect fired several round from what police said was a firearm, according to the statement.

"The house subsequently exploded," around 8:25 p.m., Arlington County Police spokesperson Ashley Savage said during a press conference.

The fire was under control by around 10:30 p.m., according to police, but crews continued to battle small spot fires.

Savage said police have not been able to enter the home and could not confirm if there were any deaths. Three officers reported minor injuries, police said.

"At this point, we’re only aware of one individual who was inside the home," Savage said.

The cause of the blast is under investigation, authorities said, and police have not released details about the person inside the house at the time of the explosion.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com