A Virginia home listed for $800,000 that comes with a stranger living in the basement has had multiple offers — including one over asking price

The home in Fairfax, Virginia, as shown in Google Street View. Google Maps

A Virginia house that was listed for $800,000 came with a catch: a person living in the basement.

The home also needs an estimated $25,000 in repairs, according to its Zillow listing.

After a few days on the market, the home appears to have found a buyer.

A five-bedroom, four-bathroom house in Fairfax, Virginia, made headlines soon after it hit the market for $800,000 on April 10.

While it might look like a regular colonial home, the sale had a few contingencies: There's at least one person living in the basement — which prospective buyers couldn't view — according to its listing on Zillow.

Nevertheless, the home was pending sale on Zillow days after it was listed, and within a week it was off-market. According to Fox5, a DC news outlet, the listing agent said the property received five offers and is under contract for an amount that's "a bit" above the asking price as of Tuesday evening. The listing's real-estate agent did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

"CASH OFFERS ONLY NO ACCESS to see lower level," the listing's description, which is still available to view on Zillow at the time of writing, says. "Home sold AS IS ONLY with acknowledgment that home will convey with a person(s) living in lower level with no lease in place."

According to Fox 5's David Kaplan, neighbors told the outlet that a mother and daughter live in the basement of the home. The relationship between the seller and the tenants is unclear, Fox 5 reports.

The Zillow listing describes the property as "livable" but needing "some TLC."

The 3,548-square-foot home has a sliding door that needs replacing, a broken dishwasher, leaking toilet, carpet that needs updating, and rotting windows, according to the listing, which estimates that repairs would cost the buyer $25,000.

The listing's photos appear to be unstaged. They show a pile of empty soda bottles and cans in the kitchen, a broken plant pot on the deck, exterior siding covered in a green mold, and stained towels and clothes in the bathroom.

The listing gained attention after it was shared by Zillow Gone Wild, a popular social-media account that highlights unique properties from the real-estate company, on Tuesday.

On Instagram, where Zillow Gone Wild has 1.4 million followers, the account's post about the Virginia house has close to 35,000 likes at the time of writing.

And on Facebook, where the account has 845,000 followers, its post featuring the home has more than 9,300 likes and 2,500 shares at the time of writing.

Thousands of users questioned the value of the home and joked about the unique circumstances of the sale in the comments under the posts. For example, one commenter on Facebook wrote: "Wow! What a deal! You mean I get all this — rotting door and window frames, leaky toilets, and broken appliances — PLUS the added bonus of a squatter or two in the basement??? Where do I sign???"

The home appears to be middle of the range in the Fairfax market. According to Zillow, the typical home in Fairfax is valued at $715,000. At the time of writing, there are 14 other five-bedroom homes for sale on Zillow in the area, which cost between $699,999 and $1.6 million. None of them, however, come with a roommate.

Read the original article on Insider