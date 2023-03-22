Virginia inmates who dug out of jail using toothbrush captured at IHOP

Two Virginia inmates escaped from jail using a toothbrush to dig a tunnel through their cell wall before heading to IHOP.

John M. Garza, 37, and Arley V. Nemo, 43, were found to be missing from their cell Monday at around 7:15 p.m., according to the Newport News Sheriff's Office. The two were apprehended in the city of Hampton early Tuesday morning at an IHOP location seven miles from the Newport News jail.

The sheriff's office conducted a preliminary investigation in which it was determined that the men took advantage of a "construction design weakness" by using "primitive-made tools constructed from a toothbrush and metal object" that helped them gain access to untied rebars between the walls.

They then used the rebar to create a hole in the wall and climb through, the sheriff's office said. Once the men were outside their jail cell, they scaled the containment wall and fled the area.

VIRGINIA MAN WINS POWERBALL WITH 2 TICKETS IN SAME DRAWING

Police arrested them at the IHOP in Hampton just hours after they escaped, using tips from citizens who noticed them at the restaurant.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

"I extend my gratitude to the Newport News Police Department, the Hampton Police Department, and the James City County Police Department for their assistance in our attempt to recapture these inmates," Sheriff Gabe Morgan said in a statement. "Moreover, I’m thankful for the citizens who observed Garza and Nemo at the IHOP and notified law enforcement. It reinforces what we always say, 'see something, say something.'"

Garza had been in custody on several charges, including contempt of court, probation violations and failure to appear. Nemo was also being held on multiple charges, including credit card fraud, credit card larceny, forgery, possession of burglary tools, grand larceny, contempt of court and probation violation.

VIRGINIA MAN ARRESTED FOR SHINING LASER POINTER AT POLICE HELICOPTER DURING PURSUIT

Story continues

Both men are expected to face additional charges for their escape.

A Newport News facility management and engineering team are reviewing ways to ensure the facility's security.

The sheriff's office said it is conducting a criminal and internal investigation to reduce the odds of another escape.