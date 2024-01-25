Virginia’s Insurance Marketplace sees increase in health care registrations after first open enrollment

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR)—The Virginia SCC reports the number of health insurance enrollments on Virginia’s Insurance Marketplace increased by nearly 14% during its first open enrollment period.

More than 400,000 Virginians signed up for health care coverage on Virginia’s Insurance Marketplace from Nov. 1, 2023, to Jan. 16, 2024, succeeding in the marketplace’s mission to offer health care plans that meet the needs of all its residents.

“From the beginning, our goal was to create a marketplace that was easy to use and connected Virginians and their families to health care coverage they can depend on,” said Keven Patchett, director of the Virginia Health Benefit Exchange. “We look forward to increasing our impact in the future — both by reaching more Virginians and by connecting enrolled Virginians to other programs they may be eligible for.”

Local Red Cross representatives explain impacts of national blood shortage

Virginia’s Insurance Marketplace, which replaced HealthCare.gov for Virginians in Nov., provides a lot of resources to search for affordable healthcare coverage. All health insurance plans offered include free preventative services, guaranteed coverage for preexisting conditions, and covers the 10 essential health benefits required by law.

Although the open enrollment period has closed, Virginians who experience a Qualifying Life Event during the year may be eligible to enroll from Jan. 17 to Oct. 31 during the special enrollment period.

The next open enrollment period will take place from Nov. 1, 2024, to Jan. 15, 2025.

For more information, visit the Virginia Marketplace website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.