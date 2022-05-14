Virginia kidnapping, rape suspect captured in metro Atlanta

A Virginia man wanted for kidnapping and rape is in a Georgia jail.

Earlier this week, police in Virginia Beach, Va. told investigators at the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office that a man reportedly staying at his relative’s house in Douglasville was wanted for kidnapping and rape.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The man was identified as Nico Domonick Wilson.

Deputies began monitoring the house and saw Wilson inside the home.

TRENDING STORIES:

Hours after learning that Wilson was in the Douglasville area, deputies had captured and arrested him at the home.

Wilson was taken to the Douglas County Jail where he is waiting to be extradited back to Virginia.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: