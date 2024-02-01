Virginia lawmakers consider bill to let cities and counties prohibit gas-powered leaf blowers

People fed up with noise and pollution stemming from gas-powered leaf blowers may be able to find some relief soon — as legislation has been introduced in the General Assembly that would help regulate the loud devices.

Senate Bill 305, introduced by Sen. Saddam Azlan Salim, D-Merrifield, and House Bill 644, introduced by Del. Richard C. “Rip” Sullivan, Jr., D-Arlington, would enable any locality to pass an ordinance prohibiting or regulating the use of gas-powered leaf blowers within its jurisdiction. The locality may authorize and set its own civil penalty for violations.

The Senate version of the bill was referred to the Committee on Local Government. The House version of the bill was reported out of the Counties, Cities and Towns committee last week in an 11-9 vote, which was split along party lines with Democrats supporting the legislation and Republicans opposing. It received a second reading on the House floor Wednesday.

During a Jan. 26 subcommittee hearing, Sullivan said gas-powered leaf blowers might not be an issue for “large swaths of the commonwealth” but noted some jurisdictions are interested in exploring regulation. He said all the legislation does is allow localities to consider whether they want to regulate leaf blowers.

“Leaf blowers, at least in some people’s view are, are bad for the environment,” Sullivan said. “Probably every one of you on the dais knows they’re awfully loud and, in confined spaces, can be annoying. They are bad for the person using them as he or she holds a two-stroke engine, throwing out emissions either in their hands or on their back. So there could be, in some parts of the commonwealth, an appetite for putting some sort of regulations on them.”

Sullivan said electric leaf blowers have made “great strides” and believes “the technology is here” for localities wanting to support alternatives to gas-powered blowers. Sullivan said he doubts that localities will immediately require people to switch to electric, and that it would be more likely that electric would be phased in over time.

Several speakers advocated for the legislation during a subcommittee hearing. Susan Davis of Alexandria hoped the legislation would advance, saying that “leaf blowers kind of take over our lives during the summer.”

“And so the noise becomes unbearable,” Davis said. “Not only outside, which is where we go to enjoy peace and tranquility, but also inside. When you’re on the telephone with neighbors using a leaf blower, there’s no way you can have a conversation on your phone because the sound comes right through your windows and your doors and walls. So you can’t get away from it.”

Speaking on behalf of the Sierra Club, Ivy Main expressed support for the bill “because of the significant pollution associated with gas-powered leaf blowers.”

“It’s unhealthy for workers, and we consider it particularly a problem for the workers of color who have very little say in what their employers choose to do and are subjected to significant pollution from this,” Main said. “I will say on my own behalf, the noise drives me crazy too.”

However, Rob Bohannon, representing the Virginia Golf Course Superintendents Association, voiced opposition. He said superintendents who manage large golf courses have invested a lot of money into leaf blowers and are usually good at being “good neighbors” to adjacent properties when concerns about noise are raised. He added that many localities already have noise ordinances to regulate loud leaf blowers.

Association President Jeremy Frisicaro, who is affiliated with the Bayville Golf Club in Virginia Beach, said in an interview that “the technology is not quite there yet” for electric leaf blowers, and that batteries often drain after an hour. He said a transition to electric leaf blowers would be problematic for large golf courses, where crews sometimes work for 4-8 hours to clear leaves.

“We’re always looking for new technologies to come in and help us with what we do and make things more efficient,” Frisicaro said. “But having demoed a few (electric leaf blowers) myself, we’re just not there yet to carry around four extra batteries to try to finish the job.”

While Sullivan noted concerns about the legislation impacting small businesses, he believed local governments would respond well to the voices of their constituents.

On the House floor Wednesday, Del. Todd Gilbert, R-Woodstock, said he interpreted the legislation as giving the “freedom to decide” to the locality — not the product’s consumer.

Sullivan argued in response that localities tend to engage with their constituents and solicit input before passing an ordinance. Sullivan acknowledged, however, “that this is a bill that might be more popular in places where people live closer together than when they don’t.”

Del. Tim Griffin, R-Forest, urged the House to oppose legislation, saying it is an example of the government being intrusive.

“When I go home, and tell the people of Bedford County that their government in Richmond is trying to ban leaf blowers or at least open the door to banning these, they are not going to believe this,” Griffin said.

He described the bill as something brought forward by a grumpy neighbor “who wants the kids off his lawn and to turn their music down.”

“We have already told Virginians what kind of car they can drive right, what kind of energy they can use in their homes, and now we’re going to allow localities to tell them how they can take care of their yard,” Griffin said.

