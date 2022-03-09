Virginia lawmakers vote to rescind public access to closed police files

The police detective was livid when he called a state lawmaker last fall about the case of 18-year-old Hannah Graham, a University of Virginia student who was found dead in October 2014 weeks after she went missing.

The Albemarle County Police Department had gotten a request from an overseas media company for the full investigative file into Graham’s abduction and murder, and the detective’s superiors told him a new state law required him to comply.

“He called me out of the blue and said a bunch of curse words,” Del. Robert B. Bell, a Charlottesville Republican said.

Though an arrest was made years ago and the case long concluded, Bell recalled the detective was upset at the idea of turning over the massive file — including surveillance footage, videos and witness statements — “to a producer who wants to put it on TV.”

That phone call spurred Bell to file a bill that aims to roll back what open records advocates saw as a key reform measure adopted in Virginia in 2021.

Before last year, police were under no obligation to hand over criminal investigative files to the media or any other member of the public. Virginia open records laws gave law enforcement the discretion to decide what to release from such files — and they nearly always opted to deny access.

But legislation adopted by the General Assembly last year, and that went into effect in July, requires files in concluded and “non-ongoing” criminal investigations to be released under Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act with certain exceptions.

Bell’s proposal, which has found support in both the House of Delegates and the Senate, would rescind much of last year’s law — and give discretion back to law enforcement on what or what not to release.

The House approved the bill on Feb. 10 by a 54-45 vote. The Senate voted 26-13 in favor of the bill Tuesday but added a “re-enactment clause” — meaning it would have to be approved again next year before it could take effect.

If the House votes down the re-enactment clause addition on Wednesday, as lawmakers expect, the two versions of the bill will need to go to a conference committee to be hashed out before final votes.

Last year’s measure to open closed criminal investigation records for the first time in recent memory was pushed not only by media and open government advocates, but also by groups such as the Innocence Project working to free the wrongfully convicted.

The legislation, which took effect only eight months ago, was also hailed by family members of some homicide victims — such as the husband of a woman killed in the 2019 Virginia Beach mass shooting — who wanted to see the full police files in their loves ones’ cases.

Bell’s legislation adds a new provisions that crime victims — or an “immediate family member” if the person is deceased — can get the full file upon conclusion of an investigation. The bill also allows lawyers working on wrongful conviction petitions to get access to the such files.

The bill also adds new language requiring victims’ families are notified about a file’s potential release to the public, with new provisions on filing an objection.

But legislative committee meetings held in recent weeks make clear that the legislation’s key goal is to block the media from accessing investigatory files.

Del. Danica A. Roem, a former reporter, voted against the bill, saying it’s not lawmakers’ place to decide what is newsworthy.

“My concern is ... almost the precedent that we’re establishing in terms of what constitutes the news,” she said at a committee meeting. Well meaning reporters must be able “to access information that is directly related to their job, and basically shining a light on very terrible situations that happen,” the Manassas Democrat said.

The Virginia Association of Commonwealth’s Attorneys voiced support for the bill at legislative hearings. But Wayne Hardin, the former commonwealth’s attorney in Green County, testified against it, saying it’s “important to give access a chance.”

“We haven’t seen a parade of horribles since this bill was passed,” he said. Giving unfettered power to police to shield all such files from the public, Hardin said, disempowers “those who seek information.”

“It’s going to cause a lot of problems with the journalism community in investigating older cases and closed cases where there’s really no harm from public disclosure,” he said.

Criminal investigation files can be extensive — sometimes running thousands of pages and several boxes.

They contain a host of information, such as statements from witnesses, victims and family members; body camera footage; crime scene photos and videos; videotaped statements by defendants and witnesses; lab reports regarding blood, guns and sexual assault and much more.

Last year’s measure came in reaction to the long-running practice from Virginia law enforcement to deny access to such files.

The “criminal investigations” exemption in the Virginia Freedom of Information Act for decades allowed law enforcement to shield not only active investigations, but ones long since collecting dust in the file room.

That law allowed police to forever shield cases that were ultimately ruled accidents, but were once investigated as a crime. The Virginia Beach Police Department, for example, used the exemption in 2010 to withhold from The Virginian-Pilot the recordings of 911 calls made after a sleeping homeless man was run over and killed by a city dump truck at the Oceanfront.

Police have even widely use the “investigations” exemption to withhold routine police incident reports from the public.

Last year’s legislation to open the records was seen as a public check on law enforcement, to include giving the public greater insight into and oversight over law enforcement and to look into problems with past cases.

The General Assembly in 2021 decided that police must provide access to the files from “investigations that are not ongoing,” with certain exceptions. Police can still shield the information, if releasing it would interfere with another investigation, invades someone’s “personal privacy” or discloses a confidential source. Pictures and audio recordings of victims are also prohibited from public release.

Megan Rhyne, the director of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government, said the current law isn’t perfect, but it was a crucial step forward because it counteracts law enforcement’s nearly lockstep use of their “discretion” against access. Reverting to the prior language that allowed police to universally deny access to past cases is a bad idea, she said.

“We want to see that this has a chance to work,” Rhyne said. “This section that is in place now actually just forces them to open the file and say what could be release. Not everything has to be released, but what could be?”

Not all crime victims’ families support the legislation.

Lori Goodbody, who’s niece was found dead on New Year’s weekend in 2017, said access into investigations helps shed crucial light onto them. Her niece was found dead under suspicious circumstances, she said. While detectives told the family they “messed up,” Goodbody said law enforcement would not explain what that meant.

Jason Nixon, the widower of Virginia Beach Municipal Center shooting victim Kate Nixon, worked heavily on last year’s legislation to open the files. “I don’t like how you guys are changing things on the fly,” Nixon said, testifying against this year’s proposal. “We need to keep this open.”

But others see Bell’s bill as a way to protect families.

Susan Graham, the mother of British-American student Hannah Graham, said she first learned of last year’s change in law when “an international media company” filed the open records for the police file on her daughter’s case.

It’s a source of great distress, she said, “that the media apparently now have the right to obtain and broadcast information about her case that is not already in the public domain. And this is all in the name of entertainment.”

Jill Harrington, a nurse and mother of Morgan Harrington, the 20-year-old Virginia Tech student who was raped and murdered after a 2009 concert in Charlottesville, said media’s coverage of her daughter’s case was important for many reasons.

But allowing “unlimited access to investigative records would be of great concern to us,” Harrington said. It could “energize the murder groupies, these folks who are titillated by violent acts, particularly against young women.”

“Please spare us and other victims’ families the anguish of reliving the agonizing details of our beloved’s murder,” she said.

