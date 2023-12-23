Virginia: A Look Back at 2023

Washington (DC News Now) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) made a lot of headlines this year.

From a possible presidential run to losing both the House and Senate.

Northern Virginia Reporter Max Marcilla joins Capitol Review this week to talk about the biggest wins and loses along with the potential new arena that could move the Washington Wizards and Capitals. Plus, how Gov. Youngkin plans to work with a divided government this upcoming session.

Watch Part 2 Below

