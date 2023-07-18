Virginia man accused of calling in ‘misogynistic and racist’ threats to NYC Council member’s office

A Virginia man is accused of calling a New York City Council member’s office and threatening to fight and kill a staff member and his family.

Though court filings don’t name the targeted pol, multiple sources told the Daily News the threats were directed at the office of Brighton Beach Republican Inna Vernikov.

The suspect, Matthew Penberg, 40, is accused of leaving a string of “disparaging, threatening, misogynistic and racist” voicemails at her office, and of identifying himself by name in some of those messages.

In a March 24 voicemail, he called a “Jane Doe” working in the office a “f---ing nasty b---h, “ according to a criminal complaint.

During the same call, he made a reference to a “John Doe” victim working for Vernikov, saying, “I hope I get to f---ing see you in the streets one day. You’re going to have to f---ing fight me to the death. You piece of shit,” the complaint alleges. “I hope your son‘s there too ... I’ll f----ing stomp him out.”

He also threatened John Doe’s family, and in a separate call on March 26, he referred to the man by an antisemitic slur and said, “I’m ready to die. I’m ready to f---ing kill. Are you, you f---ing k---?” the complaint alleges.

Police linked the two March calls to a Google cell phone number under Penberg’s name, and Penberg volunteered his Alexandria, Va., address in another message on Feb. 23.

John Marzulli, a spokesman for Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Breon Peace, declined comment on the case Tuesday.

Penberg, who was arrested in April, was indicted last week in Brooklyn Federal Court on two counts of transmission of threats to injure. He’s been locked up without bail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Sunset Park since April.

Sources told The News that Penberg may have mental health problems.

He’s also accused of leaving a threatening message for another “Jane Doe” victim, though court documents don’t elaborate on that victim’s identity.

Vernikov did not return messages seeking comment Tuesday.