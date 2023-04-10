A Virginia man bought 20 lottery tickets using the same number. Turned out that number was a $5,000 winner, netting him $100,000.

A lottery ticket vending machine offers Mega Millions tickets for sale. Scott Olson/Getty Images

A Virginia man took a chance and played 20 identical lottery tickets.

The number hit. Each ticket was worth $5,000, earning him a total of $100,000.

Fekru Hirpo told lottery officials that "something just told him" to purchase identical tickets.

A Virginia man decided to go all out and purchase 20 lottery tickets, picking identical numbers for all of them.

The gamble paid off.

The number was a winner worth $5,000, netting him a total of $100,000.

Fekru Hirpo bought the tickets, choosing the four-digit combination 2-5-2-7, at a gas station in Arlington, Virginia, according to the Virginia Lottery.

Lottery officials said Hirpo told them that while he normally doesn't "play with so many tickets containing identical numbers," something "just told him" to do it this time.

He added that he has "no immediate plans" for the money he'd won.

Read the original article on Insider