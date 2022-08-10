Virginia man charged with impersonating police officer

Aug. 10—CUMBERLAND — A Virginia man was arrested as an alleged police impersonator early Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 68 as he was following a Cumberland Fire Department ambulance that was responding to an emergency call, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.

A deputy stopped a Chevrolet truck operated by Robert Frederick Sauvage, 62, of Arlington, after the officer observed activated emergency lights on the truck.

The deputy made the stop and determined the suspect vehicle was not registered as an emergency vehicle.

Sauvage was charged with impersonating a police officer and issued four traffic citations.

Police said Sauvage claimed to be a police volunteer with a Virginia agency. However, that agency said Sauvage was not an employee or volunteer and had no association with the agency. His vehicle was reportedly equipped with red and blue emergency lights and a fully functional siren system.

After a bond hearing, Sauvage was released to await trial in district court.