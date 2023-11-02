Virginia man charged with murdering, abusing 3-month-old son: authorities

A Stafford, Virginia, man has been arrested and charged with abusing and murdering his 3-month-old son, according to authorities.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a medical emergency at about 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 27, near Richland Road.

When the deputies arrived, they discovered an unresponsive baby boy and attempted to revive the infant until EMS crews arrived on the scene.

MURDER SUSPECT WHO ESCAPED DC HOSPITAL CAPTURED AFTER SEVEN WEEKS ON THE RUN

Once the Stafford County Fire and Rescue arrived, they took over lifesaving efforts and transported the child to a local hospital, where he later died.

The medical examiner ruled the child’s death as a homicide, and investigators with the sheriff’s office launched an investigation.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

On Oct. 28, detectives arrested the child’s father, 19-year-old Dallas Bowling, and charged him with second-degree murder and child abuse, both felonies.

TRESPASSER ARRESTED TWICE AT RFK JR'S HOME IN SAME DAY

Detectives arrested the child’s father, Dallas Bowling, 19, and charged him with second-degree murder and child abuse.

He has since been booked into the Rappahannock Regional Jail where he was held without bond.

Bowling is reportedly a member of the Stafford County Fire and Rescue team, which posted a statement to Facebook about his arrest.

MURDER SUSPECT CLAIMS ANKLE INJURY THEN OUTRUNS COPS IN ONE SHOW AS ESCAPEE EVADES MANHUNT

"Stafford County Fire and Rescue is aware of the serious allegations of second-degree murder and felony child abuse against an employee of the department," the statement read. "The allegations do not reflect the values of the department, which all members are expected to uphold. The employee has been placed on Administrative Leave pending the outcome of the investigation."

The department added that it is fully cooperating with the sheriff’s office.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing.





Original article source: Virginia man charged with murdering, abusing 3-month-old son: authorities