Virginia man charged in Route 36 crash

Dec. 18—BARTON — A Virginia man was charged with drug violations after he crashed his vehicle Saturday on state Route 36 near Barton, the Allegany County Sheriff's Office said.

Jacob Paul Prock, 39, of Manassas, reportedly struck a bridge and then drove for about one mile without a tire, deputies said. While being treated by first responders, deputies observed a "large object" being concealed in Prock's shirt. Police said it was a plastic bag containing 190 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and a large amount of cash.

Prock was subsequently charged with controlled dangerous substance possession with intent to distribute and CDS possession.

He was released from the Allegany County Detention Center after posting $5,000 bond.