Virginia man hit, killed by car in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP) said a man was hit and killed on I-270 early in the morning on New Year’s Day.

MSP said the crash happened shortly before 5 a.m. on I-270 before Old Georgetown Road.

Police believe that Caesar Adigwe Jr., 36, of Spotsylvania, Va., pulled his car over on the shoulder of the road and was trying to put gas into his car when a car hit him.

Adigwe was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. The driver of the Nissan stayed at the scene.

Once MSP finishes its investigation, it will send its findings over to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office, which will then decide whether or not charges should be filed.

