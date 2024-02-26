Virginia man kidnapped, beaten, bound at gunpoint in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) are investigating after a man was forced into a car at gunpoint, bound, beaten and robbed by captors who held him for nearly eight hours Sunday morning.

Officers say the frightening, hours-long ordeal began just after midnight Sunday outside a condo building on L St. NW in West End.

The victim met up with a group of men he thought were there to buy shoes from him. Officers say they planned the exchange on social media.

He went to the trunk of his car to grab the shoes when several suspects pulled out guns and forced him into a car.

The victim told police that’s when the suspects duct-taped his mouth, zip-tied his hands together and hit him before driving off.

Officers say the suspects then drove the victim to his home in McLean, Va. and burglarized the place, stealing thousands of dollars worth of money and property from him.

The suspects next drove to Capitol Heights, Md., dropping the victim off in his own car and taking off, nearly eight hours after they first took him at gunpoint.

Officers say it’s a frightening reminder to be safe when meeting strangers for exchanges in person.

“In the Metropolitan Police Department, we are fortunate to have Safe Exchange Zones. It’s as simple as showing up at your District station and facilitating the exchange. That way you know you have a large police presence there and you’re safe to do the exchange. You can just go on about your business after,” said Capt. Christopher Dorsey of the DC Police Department.

Those locations are listed here:

First District Station: 101 M Street SW

Second District Station: 3320 Idaho Avenue NW

Third District Station: 1620 V Street NW

Fourth District Station: 6001 Georgia Avenue NW

Fifth District Station: 1805 Bladensburg Road NE

Sixth District Station: 5002 Hayes Street NE

Seventh District Station: 2455 Alabama Avenue SE

Special Operations Division’s Harbor Patrol: 550 Water Street SW

As for this armed kidnapping, MPD is working with Prince George’s County Police and Fairfax County Police on the case, and asking anyone with information to come forward.

