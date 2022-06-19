Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a downtown Augusta shooting that turned into a homicide.

Sgt. Caleb Lee reported via email Sunday at 9:21 a.m. that officials were dispatched to the corner of Seventh and Broad streets at 2:02 a.m. in reference to shots being fired. Upon arrival, they found a male victim who had been shot.

Recently: ‘Even after my daughter, there were more kills’: Augusta father laments gun violence ahead of rally

Read more: Hours after gun violence protest, Augusta sees two fatal shootings

Coroner Mark Bowen identified the victim as Percy Luther Johnson, 31, of Fredericksburg, Virginia. Johnson was transported to Augusta University Medical Center by emergency services, and was pronounced dead at 2:43 a.m.

'It's in our front yard': Broad Street businesses, police discuss crime in downtown Augusta

An autopsy is scheduled. The investigation is active.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Virginia man killed in downtown Augusta shooting