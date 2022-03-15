Virginia man on the run after killing ex-girlfriend, police say

A Virginia man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend remains on the run, and the woman’s body hasn’t been located either, police said Tuesday.

Joel Mosso Merino, 27, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend, 35-year-old Hannah Choi.

Choi was last seen on March 5 and reported missing the next day. She shared a home in the Washington, D.C. suburb of Alexandria with Merino.

Police searched that home on the day Choi was reported missing, but found nothing out of place other than some missing bedding, the Fairfax County Police Department said in a press release. Merino was not home at the time.

On the night of Choi’s disappearance, Merino drove his car about seven miles south to Piscataway Park and was there for an extended period of time, according to police. Officers have spent at least two days searching the park area, but Choi’s body has not been found.

Investigators found the car, again without Merino, in Washington on March 7, police said. The scene in the vehicle was brutal enough to convince the officers that Choi was dead.

“Although Hannah was not found, we did discover evidence that suggests she was harmed prior to her disappearance,” Fairfax County police officer Ed O’Carroll said Tuesday at a press conference. “We know something bad happened — really bad. And we have evidence and details that make us firmly believe without any doubt that she’s deceased.”

Cops speculated that Merino fled to Georgia but has since returned to Virginia. They said anyone who spots him should contact police and not approach him.

“He’s actively wanted for murder, so use caution,” O’Carroll said.

Merino was also charged with felony disposal of a body.