Virginia man sentenced for Nantucket scallop boat murder

BOSTON — A Virginia man was sentenced Aug. 11 in federal court to nearly 20 years in prison in connection with a 2018 murder aboard a scallop boat off the coast of Nantucket, a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office read.

Franklin Freddy Meave Vazquez, 31, of Virginia, pleaded guilty on March 9, 2022 to one count of second-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon.

On Sept. 23, 2018, Vazquez attacked three crew members aboard scalloping vessel The Captain Billy Haver approximately 55 miles off the coast of Nantucket, stabbing one and hitting two with a hammer.

Two crew members injured; one killed

The crew member who was stabbed died from the attack and the two who were struck with a hammer suffered injuries to their heads and necks, according to court documents.

U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins filed a sentencing memorandum Aug. 5 suggesting a sentence of 19 1/2 years in prison and five years of supervised release.

U.S. District Court Judge Allison Boroughs sentenced Vazquez to approximately 19 years in prison and three years of supervised release.

Vazquez is in the United States illegally and will be subject to deportation after the completion of his sentence, the release from the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

