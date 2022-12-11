Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.30

The board of Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:VABK) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 30th of December, with investors receiving $0.30 per share. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 3.4%, which is around the industry average.

Virginia National Bankshares' Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible.

Virginia National Bankshares has established itself as a dividend paying company, given its 9-year history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio of 29%shows that Virginia National Bankshares would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 9.2% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the future payout ratio could be 32% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Virginia National Bankshares Is Still Building Its Track Record

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.181 total annually to $1.20. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 23% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

We Could See Virginia National Bankshares' Dividend Growing

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see that Virginia National Bankshares has been growing its earnings per share at 9.2% a year over the past five years. Virginia National Bankshares definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

We Really Like Virginia National Bankshares' Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Virginia National Bankshares that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

