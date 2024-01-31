Virginia native stops in Norfolk to sing about African American experience, cotton industry

In celebration of Black History Month, Virginia native and opera singer Adam Richardson will give several performances of music and poetry across the state over the next several weeks. The shows begin Tuesday in Norfolk.

The song cycle, “Cotton,” composed by Damien Geter, was inspired by the photography of acclaimed Philadelphia artist John Dowell. For decades, Dowell’s work explored African American life and ancestry by focusing on the cotton industry. Dowell’s photography has become an inspiration to other artists, including poets. Geter adapted eight such poems written by celebrated African American authors into his genre-blending showcase.

Richardson will be joined by mezzo-soprano Tesia Kwarteng, a former Virginia Opera Herndon Foundation Emerging Artist. Performances are free as part of the Virginia Opera’s Pride in Black Voices Civic Engagement Program.

Colin Warren-Hicks, 919-818-8138, colin.warrenhicks@virginiamedia.com

___

If you go

When and where: 7 p.m. Tuesday at The Basilica of Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception, 232 Chapel St., Norfolk; 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Chandler Recital Hall in the Diehn Center for Performing Arts at Old Dominion University, 1339 W 49th St., Norfolk; 7 p.m. Thursday at the Singleton Center for the Performing Arts, 922 Park Ave., Richmond. 7 p.m.; Feb. 6 at the Fairfax Old Town Hall, 3999 University Dr., Fairfax; 6:30 p.m. p.m. Feb. 7 at the Gellman Room in the main branch of the Richmond Public Library, 101 E Franklin St., Richmond.

Tickets: Free but reservations are required.

Details: vaopera.org