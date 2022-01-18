Virginia Navy sailor shot in the face while his 3-year-old watched, officials say

A Navy sailor from Virginia was shot in his car while his 3-year-old daughter was with him, Chicago police and news outlets reported.

At about 7:20 p.m. on Jan. 13, the 26-year-old man and a 3-year-old girl were in a car in Chicago when another vehicle pulled up and began shooting at the two, according to a release from police.

During the shooting, the sailor’s car hit another parked on the street. He was shot in the face and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Navy Region-Mid Atlantic confirmed the man is a Seaman Apprentice who lives in Norfolk and was on leave, outlets reported.

Outlets reported the man, Koreyuntaye Robinson, and his daughter were in Chicago visiting family when he was shot.

Police initially reported the daughter was grazed by a bullet during the gunfire, but later said she was unharmed.

“To see my granddaughter’s head wrapped and blood running out of it is what took my soul and I fell to my knees, because you all are out here and you’re harming women and children over nothing,” said Shenell Griffin, Robinson’s mother, told WTKR. “To shoot in that car, you know kids [are] in there, you have to be a demonic soul.”

Police said detectives are investigating the shooting.

Virginia man buys lottery ticket after lottery ticket - and wins get bigger and bigger

Airman, wife lie about struggling businesses to get $5.1 million in COVID loans, feds say