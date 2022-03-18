Virginia officer pleads guilty to Jan. 6 charge

Capitol Riot Test Image





A Virginia Rocky Mount police officer on Friday pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the Capitol riot.

Jacob Fracker entered a guilty plea at a federal court hearing after he was charged with conspiracy to disrupt an official proceeding, WSLS reported. He will have his sentencing hearing on April 28

Fracker is one of two Rocky Mount police officers who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Evidence presented in court showed that Fracker, fellow officer Thomas Robertson and another individual went to D.C. and packed three gas masks for the trip, according to the local outlet.

The three wore the masks to enter the building as Robertson carried a wooden stick and blocked the way of responding officers.

Both the officers were fired after their involvement in the riot was discovered and they both initially rejected plea agreements in August.

Hundreds of individuals have been charged in connection with the Capitol riot as authorities continue to investigate the attack and events leading up to it.

Multiple people died on Jan. 6 as a group of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol to stop the electoral certification of President Biden's 2020 electoral win.