Virginia Officials Pull LGBTQ+ Youth Resources After Questions From Right-Wing Media

Officials working for Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) removed resources for LGBTQ+ youth from a government health website after a right-wing media outlet asked about them, according to multiple reports.

The Virginia Mercury and The Washington Post obtained internal emails from the Virginia Department of Health sent earlier this year after the Daily Wire — the conservative platform co-founded by Ben Shapiro — asked about two resources listed on a webpage for LGBTQ youth. A reporter at the far-right outlet questioned two programs: an initiative called Queer Kid Stuff, an “LGBTQ+ and social justice website for kids and families,” and Q Chat Space, which offered live, professionally facilitated chats and online support groups for teens.

Within hours, the entire page — which included nearly a dozen other resources — was removed from the Health Department website. The removal order was given by the office of state Health and Human Resources Secretary John Littel.

“Did someone request this?” Emily Yeatts, a supervisor in the department’s Division of Child and Family Health, wrote in a May 31 email obtained by the Mercury. “This request did not come from the program.”

Vanessa Walker Harris, the director of the Office of Family Health Services, sent a separate email around the same time saying she was having a “bad case of deja vu.”

“What am I missing?” she wrote in an email obtained by the Mercury via a Freedom of Information Act request. “ I’m very concerned that staff were directed to remove the webpage without engaging [subject matter experts] in response to a politically motivated inquiry, yet again.”

The Daily Wire later published an article attacking the programs.

Youngkin officials quietly pulled LGBTQ+ youth resources off a VA Dept. of Health website.



LGBTQ+ youth do better socially, emotionally and academically when they have access to resources and feel connected to a supportive community.https://t.co/x24eGKY6dg — Equality Virginia (@EqualityVA) July 6, 2023

A spokesperson for the governor told the Post the decision to remove the resources was consistent with Youngkin’s promises to restore parents’ rights.

“In Virginia, the governor will always reaffirm a parent’s role in their child’s life. Children belong to their parents, not the state,” Macaulay Porter, the spokesperson, said in a statement to the outlet. “The governor supports providing resources that are age appropriate however the government should not facilitate anonymous conversations between adults and children without a parent’s approval.”

“Sexualizing children against a parent’s wishes doesn’t belong on a taxpayer supported website,” Porter continued. She said officials were reviewing other aspects of the health website.

The controversy adds to an ongoing and sweeping GOP effort to roll back the rights of LGBTQ+ Americans across the nation. Republicans have charged ahead with efforts to limit access to health care for transgender kids, keep them from playing on school sports teams and attacked drag shows.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has built a presidential campaign on his initiative to keep teachers from speaking about sexuality.

