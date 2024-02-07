Virginia is one step closer to making to-go cocktails permanent

Virginia is one step closer to allowing businesses to serve cocktails to-go permanently. The policy was established during the pandemic to help restaurants generate revenue.

Last month, the House of Delegates and Senate passed companion bills HB688 and SB635 that would permanently allow cocktails to-go to be sold from bars, restaurants, distilleries and for delivery. The policy is set to expire on July 1.

“Cocktails to-go offer a stable and important source of revenue for Virginia businesses while providing increased convenience for consumers,” said Andy Deloney, senior vice president and head of state public policy at the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS), in a news release.

The legislation heads to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s desk. If approved, the commonwealth will join 23 others, including the District of Columbia, that have enacted similar laws. Nine have legislation that allows to-go cocktails temporarily, according to DISCUS.

