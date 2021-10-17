Virginia parent blasts school board that allegedly covered up sexual assault: 'They should not be there'

The Daily Beast

via YouTube/WUSA9Tensions at Howard University reached a boiling point this week as students staged a sit-in over housing conditions they say are so bad that some students have gotten sick, while others have been forced to stay on the streets. The complaints made by students run the gamut from mold infestations, and rats and insects running amuck, to safety concerns, with students questioning why they pay nearly $50,000 a year for such “unlivable” conditions.Students said they had planned a meet