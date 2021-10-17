Virginia parent blasts school board that allegedly covered up sexual assault: 'They should not be there'
Dimis Christophy urged the entire Loudon County School Board to resign, arguing they do not care about the safety of the students.
Gordon Klein, an accounting lecturer at UCLA Anderson School of Management, claimed his suspension was a "well-timed publicity stunt."
A Texas community is demanding accountability after a recorded classroom discussion exposed a white teacher of saying the N-word and making other racial remarks. The […]
via YouTube/WUSA9Tensions at Howard University reached a boiling point this week as students staged a sit-in over housing conditions they say are so bad that some students have gotten sick, while others have been forced to stay on the streets. The complaints made by students run the gamut from mold infestations, and rats and insects running amuck, to safety concerns, with students questioning why they pay nearly $50,000 a year for such “unlivable” conditions.Students said they had planned a meet
A top administrator with the Carroll Independent School District in Southlake, Texas, warned teachers about having one-sided books about the Holocaust in their classrooms.
The woman wants to make an unusual demand of her roommate.
An alternative test would perpetuate racial and economic disparities while adding only 'modest' value in predicting college success, a faculty group has recommended.
Denton police are investigating a reported sexual assault of a 15-year-old by another student at Denton Guyer High School last week.
A private liberal arts college in Maine is prohibiting caste-based discrimination, a system based on inherited wealth and social status.
Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.) spread anti-vaxx lies and other Covid-19 information while speaking to a high school government class
Colby College is banning discrimination based on caste, a system of inherited social class, becoming one of the nation's earliest colleges to do so. The private liberal arts college revised its nondiscrimination policy to add caste to its list of protections for the campus community. The efforts were led by a professor who took an interest in caste discrimination across the country and realized the college needed to recognize it as a form of discrimination, the Bangor Daily News reported.
The first Black principal of Colleyville Heritage High School has asked for a hearing to appeal the decision by the […] The post First Black principal at Texas high school requests hearing on possible non-renewal of contract appeared first on TheGrio.
One student said the school banned LGBTQ+ flags and "Black Lives Matter" clothing but said students weren't punished for waving the Confederate flag.
The superintendent of Loudoun County Public Schools issued an apology and a school board member resigned on Friday as the district faces mounting backlash over its response to two alleged sexual assaults, one of which was allegedly carried out by a skirt-wearing male student in a girls' bathroom.
A Vermont high school homecoming football game turned into a “drag ball” runway at halftime, with a mix of students and faculty members parading in gowns, wigs, and makeup — and a big crowd in rainbow colors to cheer them on.
A Texas school tells teachers that, due to the state's new education law, they may need to change how they teach history when it comes to one of the worst genocides ever.
A mom spoke out at her school's board meeting a day after her daughter's funeral. Two separate Wisconsin parents are suing after their children tested positive for COVID-19.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Crimes Against Children unit is investigating.
The FAFSA financial aid form rolled out Oct. 1 for students who plan to go to college in fall 2022. Students should file them as soon as possible, experts say.
The Democrat who will likely become New York City's next mayor says he does not intend to get rid of the city's program for gifted and talented students, nipping plans that outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio just announced. Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams said in an interview on CNN on Friday that de Blasio can't get rid of the program in the nation's largest school district until next year, when a new mayor is in place. Adams said he would preserve the program and expand opportunities for advanced learning.
On October 6, the Department of Education announced changes to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program (PSLF) that will now make new loans eligible for forgiveness that were previously ineligible,...