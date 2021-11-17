Virginia Pines Lane shooting leaves juvenile in critical condition, man injured in Montgomery
A shooting on Virginia Pines Lane sent two to the hospital and left a juvenile fighting for his life.
Montgomery police Capt. Saba Coleman said officers and fire medics were called to the 3200 block of Virginia Pines Lane at about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. At the scene, police found the juvenile in critical condition.
Coleman said the victim was rushed from the scene to a nearby hospital for treatment where he remains.
Officers later discovered a man at the hospital who also suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in the same incident. He'd been driven from the scene in a personal vehicle, Coleman said.
No additional information is available for release and the investigation is ongoing, Coleman said.
