Virginia police to hold press conference on Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting

Virginia police are scheduled to hold a press conference on the mass shooting that left six victims and the suspected gunman dead at a Walmart store in Chesapeake, Virginia.

The massacre unfolded not long before store closing on Tuesday night when an employee reportedly opened fire on colleagues inside a break room.

Police were called to the store on Sam’s Circle at around 10.12pm to find multiple people dead and others injured on the scene.

In a press conference in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Chesapeake Police public information officer Leo Kosinski said that the suspect was dead and that there was not believed to be an officer-involved shooting.

Initially police said that there had been up to 10 fatalities. At around 5am local time, the City of Chesapeake confirmed that six victims and the gunman were dead following the attack.

At least five surviving victims were rushed to the Norfolk General Hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have joined the investigation including Virginia Beach Police, the Chesapeake Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms in Washington.

Officials are expected to provide further details in a briefing at 8am local time on Wednesday morning at the Public Safety Operations Center, the City of Chesapeake announced on Twitter.

The shooting comes just days before Thanksgiving when shoppers were likely stocking up on goods ahead of the holiday season.