Virginia police identify fifth possible 'shopping cart killer' victim

The remains of a woman found in a shopping cart this week in Washington, D.C. was positively identified by police officials Saturday, according to local reports.

Sonya Champ, 40, is believed to be the fifth victim in a number of murders carried out by a serial assailant dubbed the "shopping cart killer," according to NBC News.

Another two females were positively identified by Virginia police officials Friday evening.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis told reporters that DNA analysis was used to identify 29-year-old Cheyenne Brown, of Washington, D.C., and 48-year-old Stephanie Harrison, of Redding, Calif., who were found in Alexandria, Va., on December 15, 2021.

"He preys on the weak, he preys on the vulnerable, and he does unspeakable things with his victim," Davis said. "Our shopping cart killer does unspeakable things with his victims."

Police suspect Anthony Robinson, 35, of Washington, D.C., who was arrested and charged in November for the murder of two other women, is behind the killings.

Investigators believe Robinson transported the bodies of Allene Elizabeth Redmon, 54, and Tonita Lorice Smith, 39, in a shopping cart before their remains were discovered in Harrisonburg, Va.

"We believe he transported at least one of our Fairfax County victims in a shopping cart as well," Davis said.

Robinson has been listed as the "primary and singular suspect" in the murders of Brown and Harrison, and criminal charges are expected to be brought against him.

Fairfax County Police Major Ed O’Carroll said Robinson is further suspected in the murder of Champ due to "digital evidence that puts him in the same vicinity around the time of the victim's disappearance."

Officials said they believe he made contact with his victims through dating websites.

"We're only going back a couple, two or three months," David told reporters. "And that's what worries us. He didn't suddenly turn into who he is three months ago.

"We're painstakingly going through his whereabouts, his relationships, his employment history to figure out if, in fact, there are other victims," he added.

